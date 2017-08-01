NFL notebook: Vontaze Burfict's low hit sparks practice brawl

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict sparked a scrum near the start of practice Tuesday when he tackled running back Giovani Bernard by the legs during a non-tackling drill.

Bernard was in his fourth practice since returning from reconstructive knee surgery.

Running backs coach Kyle Caskey yelled at Burfict, who started shoving as players converged. Afterward, tight end Tyler Eifert talked to the linebacker for several minutes, gesturing to make his point.

On a play near the end of practice, Adam “Pacman” Jones hit former Pitt receiver Tyler Boyd, and Tyler Eifert got locked up with safety Shawn Williams, prompting another team-wide scrum.

Some of the estimated 1,250 fans booed as players were pried apart.

Jets' Adams clarifies comment

Jamal Adams meant no disrespect to players and families dealing with the effects of concussions. He simply loves football.

The Jets rookie safety drew sharp criticism from some fans, media and former and current players when he said Monday that if he had the choice, the field would be the “perfect place to die.” In light of the backlash, Adams tried to clarify his comments after practice.

“Honestly, I really didn't see it getting that far,” Adams said. “I was speaking about being passionate about the game that I love. I understand that some families were affected by this disease and I definitely didn't mean it in any type of way.”

During a question-and-answer session that included NFL commissioner Roger Goodell at the team's facility, one of the approximately 150 Jets season-ticket holders asked the panel, which also included running back Matt Forte, about player health and safety. Adams, who never mentioned concussions or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, spoke about how much he and others enjoy the game.

Chancellor inks new deal

Kam Chancellor was optimistic he would have a new contract before the start of the regular season.

A day after saying as much, the Seahawks starting strong safety signed a three-year extension that will keep him with the only club he has ever played for through the 2020 season.

Chancellor's new deal is worth up to $36 million with $25 million guaranteed, a hefty payday for a 29-year-old whose physical style of play has led to big hits but also a variety of injuries during his career.

Injuries haunt Ravens

Ravens tight end Crockett Gillmore will likely miss the 2017 season after undergoing knee surgery.

Gillmore tore the medial collateral ligament in his right knee during practice Friday when he landed awkwardly trying to catch a sideline pass. He spiked his helmet before limping to the locker room.

Also, Ravens rookie offensive guard Nico Siragusa will miss the season after tearing the ACL in his left knee.

Patriots scrum

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who signed a five-year, $65 million deal in March, were kicked out of practice after getting into a scuffle during an 11-on-11 red-zone drill, according to multiple reports.

Punches were thrown before coach Bill Belichick ejected both players for the day.

Extra points

Former Broncos tackle Ryan Clady, the talented and towering lineman whose nine-year NFL career was checkered with injuries, is retiring from football. Clady signed a $52.5 million, five-year contract in 2013 but played in just 18 games over the next three seasons before the Broncos traded him to the Jets, where a shoulder injury ended his '16 season in November. ... The Giants decided to give Aldrick Rosas some competition for the placekicking job. The Giants signed 13-year veteran Mike Nugent in a move to up the pressure on the 22-year-old Rosas, who has never kicked in a regular-season NFL game. ... Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was held out of passing drills with soreness in surgically repaired right throwing shoulder. ... Tight end Jordan Reed left Redskins training camp to see a specialist about his toe injury.