NFL

NFL notebook: Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill reinjures repaired knee

Wire Reports | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 8:18 p.m.
Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill prepares to pass during practice Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, at the Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fla.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill reinjured his left knee in practice Thursday when it buckled as he scrambled and fell without being hit.

Tannehill walked slowly off the field accompanied by trainers. He underwent an MRI, but results weren't definitive regarding the extent of the injury, and further assessment was expected Friday.

Team sources told ESPN that there was no torn ligament, but there was a setback in the knee.

“You see your quarterback go down, you think the worst,” tight end MarQueis Gray said. “He's in all of our prayers, and we hope he's back on the field.”

Newton still not throwing

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was held out of passing drills for the third consecutive day while battling soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder.

Coach Ron Rivera was vague on if this is part of the team's plan for Newton or if he has had a setback.

Rivera said after practice, “We are going to do what the doctors and trainers tell us.”

Titans WR injures leg

Titans rookie wide receiver Corey Davis is having an MRI on his hamstring after being hurt catching a pass during a 1-on-1 drill.

Coach Mike Mularkey said he didn't have an update on Davis when practice ended.

The fifth overall pick out of Western Michigan and the first wide receiver drafted made a move, turned back for the catch against cornerback Logan Ryan. Davis went to the sideline, then limped off the field.

Davis had been working with the first-team offense since signing his contract last weekend.

Jets' Adams hurt

Jets rookie safety Jamal Adams sprained an ankle during practice, and the severity of the injury was not immediately known — although it doesn't appear serious.

Jags lose long snapper

Jaguars long snapper Carson Tinker will miss the season after tearing a knee ligament.

Tinker tore the ACL ligament in his right knee during non-contact work Wednesday. He was placed on injured reserve Thursday and will have season-ending surgery.

Eagles add special teamer

The Eagles signed veteran safety Corey Graham to a one-year deal, giving them depth at safety and a potential special-teams contributor who earned a Pro Bowl invitation in 2011.

