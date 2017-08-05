NFL notebook: Dolphins yet to make decision on signing Jay Cutler

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said he reached out to Jay Cutler, and the retired quarterback who is now working in TV showed interest.

But Gase said Saturday he didn't think the Dolphins were close yet to signing a quarterback after the knee injury to Ryan Tannehill that could sideline him the entire season. Gase wants to determine Tannehill's status before bringing in someone else.

“I know I need somebody either way. It's just what role,” Gase said. “I'd like to know exactly with Ryan first, to be honest with you, so that helps me make a decision what direction I want to go.”

ESPN reported Cutler is leaning toward staying in broadcasting.

Broncos QBs in tight race

The Broncos always knew Peyton Manning was their top quarterback in his four training camps. The picture hasn't been as clear the last two years.

Saturday's scrimmage failed to clarify who will be the starter when the season begins.

Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch have spent training camp trying to entrench themselves as the No. 1 quarterback. But with a few days before the first preseason game, there is no clear winner. Siemian, who won the starting job last year over veteran Mark Sanchez and Lynch, began to separate himself this week. But he didn't lay claim to the No. 1 spot in Saturday's scrimmage.

Coach Vance Joseph said Thursday's preseason game at Chicago will hold more meaning.

“Today was a controlled scrimmage, especially for the (starters and backups),” he said. “Thursday in Chicago, that's where the true evaluation starts for a lot of positions.”

Peterson: ‘I'm healthy'

Adrian Peterson sounds far more concerned with his ability to pick up the Saints' dynamic offense than whether he can still run over and through would-be tacklers.

After getting a day off from practice, Peterson dismissed the idea he would need to play in a preseason game to demonstrate he was still physically capable of running the ball as powerfully as he did with the Minnesota Vikings for most of the past decade.

Still, he wants to play in the preseason to gauge how well he understands the concepts of a Saints offense that has consistently ranked among the NFL's best for 11 straight seasons.

“I'm healthy, without a doubt,” Peterson asserted. “When it comes to the physical part of it, I don't think that's going to be an issue.”

Vikings extend Joseph

The Vikings locked up another core piece of their defense, agreeing to a contract extension with nose tackle Linval Joseph. NFL Media reported it's a four-year extension worth as much as $50 million with $31.5 million in guaranteed money.

Extra points

49ers linebacker Malcolm Smith, one of the team's most coveted free-agent additions, tore his pectoral muscle and is out for the season, NFL.com reported. ... Cardinals linebacker and former Steeler Jarvis Jones has an injured disc in his back and is expected to miss a week, ESPN reported. Also, rookie T.J. Logan (fractured wrist) will undergo surgery and is expected to be sidelined for 12 weeks. ... The Jets waived wide receiver Bruce Ellington after he failed his physical, a day after they claimed him off waivers from San Francisco.