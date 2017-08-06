Falcons corner Jalen Collins hit with 10-game suspension

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the second straight year, Falcons cornerback Jalen Collins will be suspended for the start of the season for a violation of the league's policy on performance enhancers.

This time, the suspension carries a bigger bite: 10 games.

The NFL announced Sunday that Collins has been suspended without pay for the first 10 games of the 2017 season. He was suspended for the first four games in 2016.

The suspension will be costly to the Falcons' depth. Collins started six games last season and had two interceptions. He moved into the lineup after star cornerback Desmond Trufant was placed on IR with a torn pectoral muscle.

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said he and coach Dan Quinn face “decisions going forward,” which could what to do about Collins' future with the team.

Fitz gets emotional

Larry Fitzgerald got “choked up” as a spectator at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony this weekend.

Listening to the stories of how those seven inductees arrived at this ultimate individual pro football honor impressed the star receiver.

Of course, the Pitt product was there to watch Kurt Warner inducted.

“It was great be there, to be able to support a good friend and mentor,” Fitzgerald said.

Titans receiver ‘bummed'

Titans receiver Corey Davis, the fifth pick of this year's draft, is “week to week” with a hamstring injury, according to the team's official website.

“Obviously I was bummed, because I can't practice the next few days. I am a competitor, and I want to be out there and practice and play,” Davis said.

He said he believes he will be ready for the season opener.

Bills' Glenn encouraged

Bills starting left tackle Cordy Glenn has returned to practice and feels reassured after having a nagging left foot injury examined by a specialist.

Without discussing the exact nature of the injury, Glenn says a plan has been put in place freeing him up to practice.