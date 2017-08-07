Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

NFL notebook: Jets top receiver Enunwa lost for season

Wire Reports | Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, 8:36 p.m.

Updated 22 minutes ago

Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa has a bulging disc in his neck that will likely require surgery and sideline him for the entire season.

Coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Enunwa will seek a second opinion, but the receiver is facing a recovery time of 6 to 9 months. The injury is not considered career-threatening, but he will be placed on injured reserve.

Enunwa, projected as the Jets' No. 1 receiver, was hurt Saturday night during practice at MetLife Stadium. Bowles said the injury initially appeared similar to the one that held Enunwa out during spring workouts.

With Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker cut during the offseason, it appeared Enunwa would be given the opportunity to lead an inexperienced receiving corps.

He has 80 career catches for 1,172 yards and four touchdowns over two seasons.

Woman defends Miami's Landry

The girlfriend of Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry is defending him as officials investigate a possible domestic battery.

Landry's sports management firm put out a statement by Estrella Cerqueira saying she was not harmed and that someone who overheard an argument between them called police. Cerqueira called it a completely false story.

A spokesman for the Broward County State Attorney's office said in an email the allegations were under review and no decision has been made on whether Landry will be charged.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said the team is aware of the situation and that “proper steps” have been taken.

The 24-year-old Landry is in his fourth NFL season out of LSU. He has 288 career receptions for 3,051 yards for the Dolphins. He was on the practice field Monday.

Gase: Cutler will be starter soon

New Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler won't play in the team's exhibition opener Thursday, but look for him to be starting soon enough.

“He didn't come out of retirement to stand on the sideline,” Gase said.

Cutler missed Monday's practice because it took place as he landed in South Florida to sign a $10 million, one-year contract. The 34-year-old Cutler decided to delay the start of his network TV career for the chance to replace Ryan Tannehill and be reunited with Gase, his former offensive coordinator with the Bears.

Bills ink veteran WR Boldin

The Bills signed free agent Anquan Boldin in a move that adds a veteran presence to a mostly young and untested group of receivers.

The Bills announced the signing following practice at training camp, two weeks after Boldin traveled to Buffalo to meet with team officials. Boldin is a 14-year veteran who spent last season with Detroit, where he had 67 catches for 584 yards and eight touchdowns in 16 games.

Boldin's 1,076 catches for 13,779 yards overall rank third among players since breaking into the NFL in 2003.

CV grad Kush to miss season

Bears guard Eric Kush, a Chartiers Valley and Cal (Pa.) product, will miss the season because of a torn hamstring.

Coach John Fox said Kush tore the hamstring from the bone late last week. He is scheduled for surgery Tuesday and will be placed on injured reserve.

Extra points

Trevor Siemian hasn't won the Broncos' quarterback job just yet but he has earned the starting nod over Paxton Lynch in Denver's preseason opener at Chicago. ... Vikings running back Latavius Murray (ankle) was activated from the physically unable to perform list.

