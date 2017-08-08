NFL notebook: Report: Patriots 1st team to buy own plane

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Patriots bought two Boeing jets, becoming the first NFL team to own their own planes to fly to games, ESPN reported.

The 767 Boeing wide-body jets are depicted with the red, white and blue Patriots team logo and have five Lombardi trophies portrayed on the tail. The report estimated the planes cost about $10 million apiece.

The Patriots plan to use the plane as its primary means of travel to road games. Most teams use chartered commercial airlines but Delta and American Airlines have begun retiring planes that are large enough to carry a full team, plus equipment.

Last year, the Steelers, Cardinals, Ravens, Colts, Jaguars and Dolphins were informed that American Airlines would no longer fly them, according to the report.

Some charter companies believe round-trip travel for the 10 road games could cost $4 million per season. The Patriots will let their planes be rented when they are not in use.

Packers release DL Guion

The Packers released defensive lineman Letroy Guion, ending a three-plus year tenure in Green Bay marked by off-field problems.

Guion was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Hawaii in June. In an unrelated incident, the NFL suspended him without pay for the first four games of the 2017 season for violating a policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

It was the second disciplinary action against Guion in three seasons. The league suspended him for the first three games of the 2015 season for violating its substance abuse policy.

Guion signed with the Packers in 2014 after spending six seasons with NFC North rival Minnesota. He started all 15 regular-season games and all three postseason games last year for Green Bay.

49ers rookie to hospital

San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Donavin Newsom suffered a concussion during practice but the team said he didn't suffer any cervical spinal fractures.

He was taken from the practice field in an ambulance after taking a hit to the head and neck. The team said he was taken to Stanford Medical Center.

QB Cutler practices

New Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler practiced for the first time since December, marking the start of his comeback from a brief retirement.

Rust removal included a handful of throws in 11-on-11 drills, and a lot of one-on-one conversations as he learns the names of his teammates. When the workout ended, the 34-year-old Cutler said he had no second thoughts about deciding to renew his working relationship with coach Adam Gase and return for another season.

Extra points

Coach Marvin Lewis missed the Bengals' practice for what the team called a minor health issue. ... Quarterback Cam Newton will sit out the Panthers' preseason opener against the Texans on Wednesday night while he continues to battle soreness in his right throwing shoulder. … The Falcons signed the son of former Jaguars star Fred Taylor. The team added running back Kevin Taylor, who like his father played at Florida. The younger Taylor was a sixth-round pick of the 49ers in 2016 and spent part of last season on their practice squad. … Titans minority owner Susie Adams Smith is selling her portion of the team. Smith owns one-third of the Titans. ... The Jaguars placed left tackle Branden Albert on the reserve/retired list, essentially ending his brief and baffling tenure with the team.