NFL notebook: Falcons RB Devonta Freeman gets $41M extension

The Falcons agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension with running back Devonta Freeman.

According to NFL.com, the extension is worth $41.25 million, averaging $8.25 million per season.

During his three seasons with the Falcons, Freeman has racked up 2,383 rushing yards, including back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2015 and 2016. His 3,175 total yards over the past two seasons ranks second in the NFL, behind teammate Julio Jones.

Freeman was set to make just under $1.8 million is in the final year of a rookie contract he signed as a fourth-round draft pick out of Florida State.

Freeman is technically the league's highest-paid running back until the Steelers' Le'Veon Bell signs his franchise tender ($12.1 million).

Bengals' Lewis back with team

Coach Marvin Lewis was back with the Bengals after missing a practice to have a knee problem checked.

Lewis had scans on a swollen knee Tuesday at the hospital. He plans to coach the Bengals' preseason opener at Paul Brown Stadium on Friday against Tampa Bay.

Doctors told him walking would help reduce the swelling, so he won't be limited on the sideline.

Lewis, 58, is entering his 15th season with the Bengals and the final year on his contract.

49ers' Newsom improving

San Francisco 49ers rookie linebacker Donavin Newsom is expected to be released from the hospital a day after being taken off the practice field by ambulance with a concussion. The 49ers said Newsom is doing well.

Newsom was hurt in practice Tuesday after taking a hit to the head and neck. He suffered a concussion but didn't suffer any cervical spinal fractures.

Newsom lay motionless on the field for nearly five minutes after colliding with safety Chanceller James while trying to break up a pass during a two-minute drill.

The 49ers also signed linebacker Sean Porter to a one-year deal and released Pro Bowl center Jeremy Zuttah, who was acquired in a trade from Baltimore in March.

NFL to hire full-time officials

The NFL will hire up to 24 full-time game officials.

The league will begin hiring between 21 and 24 full-time officials from among the current roster of 124 officials for this season.

Full-time officials will be hired at each of the seven officiating positions and may serve on each of the 17 officiating crews. They will work collaboratively with their assigned crews, the league officiating staff and the NFL's football-related committees during the offseason.

Extra points

Cowboys punter Chris Jones has signed a four-year contract extension through 2021, securing the special teams combo with kicker Dan Bailey for at least the next four seasons. ... The Colts released defensive tackle Kendall Langford after he failed a physical. ... Prosecutors say domestic violence charges against former 49ers cornerback Tramaine Brock were dropped because of insufficient evidence. ... Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper missed his fifth straight practice and sixth out of seven with a leg injury.