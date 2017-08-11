NFL notebook: Bills trade receiver Sammy Watkins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Bills shook up their roster with two blockbuster trades Friday, dealing starting receiver Sammy Watkins to the Rams and acquiring receiver Jordan Matthews from Philadelphia in exchange for cornerback Ronald Darby.

The Bills acquired cornerback E.J. Gaines from the Rams.

Buffalo also continued stockpiling 2018 draft picks by getting a second-round selection from Los Angeles and a third-rounder from the Eagles. The Bills dealt a sixth-round pick to the Rams as part of the Watkins trade.

The shakeup continues an offseason overhaul under new coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane.

Watkins was a starter since Buffalo traded up five spots in the 2014 draft to select him with the No. 4 pick. He has 153 catches for 2,459 yards and 17 touchdowns in three seasons but topped 1,000 yards just once (2015).

Watkins' future in Buffalo was already in question after the Bills declined to pick up his fifth-year contract option in May.

Matthews, also entering the last year of his contract, was Philadelphia's most productive receiver, averaging 75 catches, 891 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his first three seasons. But the Eagles signed free-agent receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith and drafted Mack Hollins and Shelton Gibson.

Darby started 29 games in his first two seasons in Buffalo. He was a second-round pick (50th overall) in the 2015 draft.

Ravens lose two more

Ailing Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco won't play in the preseason as he continues to recover from a back injury. According to the team, Flacco remains on track to start Sept. 10 when the Ravens open the regular season against the Bengals.

Two other offensive players, however, won't be playing in that game.

The Ravens announced starting left guard Alex Lewis and rookie wide receiver Tim White will miss the season with injuries that will require surgery. They become the eighth and ninth players since June 1 that the Ravens have lost for the year because of injury, suspension or retirement.

Packers ask for review of hits

The Packers submitted videos to the NFL of hits by Eagles players that knocked out Green Bay's Malachi Dupre and Damarious Randall.

Coach Mike McCarthy said he expected the league to evaluate the hits from Thursday's preseason game from the perspective of player safety. When asked to clarify, McCarthy said, “If I turned them into the league, I don't think they're legal hits.”

Around the league

Redskins outside linebacker Trent Murphy suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Thursday's preseason opener and will miss the rest of the season, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. ... A person familiar with the situation said Dolphins rookie linebacker Raekwon McMillan will miss the season with a torn ACL in his right knee. ... A person with knowledge of the diagnosis said Broncos nose tackle Billy Winn will miss the season with a serious right knee injury suffered in Thursday's preseason opener against the Bears. ... The Jaguars released left tackle Branden Albert, who retired then abruptly unretired. The 32-year-old Albert is free to sign with any other NFL team. ... NFL commissioner Roger Goodell watched the Patriots exhibition opener Thursday, his first game in New England since “Deflategate.”