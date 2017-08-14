NFL notebook: Falcons RB Freeman ruled out vs. Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has concussion symptoms and was ruled out for this week's preseason game at the Steelers.

Freeman left Sunday's practice with heat-related issues. Coach Dan Quinn said Freeman reported the concussion symptoms after leaving the field and has been placed in the concussion protocol.

Tevin Coleman took over first-team snaps at running back Monday as the team held its final practice of training camp. Coleman's playing time likely will be limited in Sunday's game as Quinn focuses on the competition between Terron Ward and rookie Brian Hill for the third running back spot.

The Falcons agreed to terms Wednesday on a five-year, $41.25 million extension with Freeman. The deal makes Freeman the league's highest-paid running back in terms of the overall package.

Bennett will stay seated

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett plans to sit during the national anthem this season to protest social injustice — and expects a backlash over an issue that is “bigger than a sport.”

He sat on the visiting bench during “The Star-Spangled Banner” before a preseason opener against the Chargers, a decision he made before weekend protests by white supremacists at the University of Virginia.

The violence in Charlottesville, Va., including the death of a young woman struck by a car deliberately driven into a group of counter-protesters Saturday, solidified Bennett's decision.

“With everything that's been going on the last couple of months and especially after the last couple of days, seeing everything in Virginia, seeing what's going on out there earlier today in Seattle, I just wanted to be able to use my platform to be able to continue to speak over injustice,” Bennett said.

New Bills WR injured

Bills newly acquired receiver Jordan Matthews was diagnosed with a chip fracture in his sternum and will be listed week to week.

The team provided the update a day after Matthews was hurt in his first practice since being acquired in a trade with Philadelphia. Matthews finished practice before being escorted off the field complaining of a chest injury.

Fournette to sit game

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and receiver Marqise Lee won't play in Thursday's preseason game against Tampa Bay.

Coach Doug Marrone ruled out both players, reiterating the team is going to be cautious with them.

Fournette has a “nagging” foot injury that Marrone said has “been kind of growing.” The fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft attended practice but wasn't wearing pads and didn't do any work.

Lee sprained his right ankle during practice Sunday.

Extra points

Defensive end Jared Crick was carted off the Broncos practice field after apparently injuring his right leg during run drills. Crick is the 10th Denver defender — and the sixth member of the D-line — to get hurt this offseason. … The Giants waived wide receiver Kevin Norwood and tight end Colin Thompson and signed receiver Andrew Turzilli and linebacker Chris Casher. ... A person familiar with the deal said the Dolphins signed undrafted free agent receiver Trey Griffey, the son of Hall of Fame baseball player Ken Griffey Jr.