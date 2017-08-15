Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

NFL notebook: Players Association appeals Ezekiel Elliott's suspension

Wire Reports | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 7:03 p.m.

Updated 8 minutes ago

The NFL Players Association appealed Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension over the league's conclusion that its 2016 rushing leader injured his former girlfriend in three separate incidents last summer.

The union said Tuesday it will represent Elliott “to ensure that the NFL is held to its obligation of adhering to principles of industrial due process under the collective bargaining agreement.”

The NFL suspended Elliott last week after a yearlong investigation into an Ohio domestic violence case that prosecutors declined to pursue. Elliott's attorneys blasted Commission Roger Goodell's ruling, saying the league “cherry-picked” evidence to reach its conclusion.

ESPN reported the hearing will be Aug. 29.

The Cowboys open the regular season Sept. 10 at home against the New York Giants.

Extra points

The Panthers signed standout linebacker Thomas Davis to a one-year contract extension, keeping him with the team through the 2018 season. ... The Eagles released Ryan Mathews after the former Pro Bowl running back was cleared to return to football activities following neck surgery. ... Jets receiver Lucky Whitehead, who the Cowboys released in a controversial move July 24, is out indefinitely with a broken left foot. ... Dolphins starting cornerback Tony Lippett will miss the entire season with a torn Achilles tendon. ... Bills starting left tackle Cordy Glenn took the next step in addressing lingering soreness in his left foot by receiving an injection.

