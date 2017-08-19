Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Cardinals QBs Carson Palmer, Drew Stanton bond over wine

Arizona Republic | Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 8:27 p.m.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer throws a pass during training camp Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer throws a pass during training camp Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Updated 40 minutes ago

PHOENIX — Normally, one wouldn't assume a starting quarterback with 15 years of NFL experience would lean on his backup more than anyone else, including his coach, who just happened to recently release a book titled, “The Quarterback Whisperer.”

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer, however, is different. He isn't too jaded, stubborn or California cool to go straight to second-stringer Drew Stanton when he sees something that his natural instincts and experience can't immediately solve.

“I don't trust easily, and he's earned it,” Palmer said of Stanton. “This is going on five years now. There's times you play with somebody, and it's in one ear and out the other because you don't quite have that history together.

“But I know if he has something to say on the sideline, in a game whatever it may be or on a Wednesday as we're preparing, there's a reason for it and it's something I need to really look at and think about.”

It's called trust. And respect. And you'll never guess how Stanton earned it from Palmer, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2003 NFL Draft. It happened, Stanton recalled, when he and Palmer often met for dinner during their first season together in Arizona, and Palmer “started letting me pick the wine out.”

Palmer and Stanton share an affinity for fine wine. They collect it, share it and read up on everything involving the latest vineyards and coolest vintages. “It just opened up this dialogue for us,” Stanton said, adding, “It's a fun thing that we both, I think, really enjoy.”

“In wine, there is truth,” wrote the Roman author, naturalist and philosopher Pliny the Elder. In wine, there also is an unbreakable bond between the Cardinals' top two quarterbacks, who share much more than a taste of the good old grape.

Palmer, 37, said Stanton, 33, is his equal and a mentor. How often do you hear that from a veteran NFL quarterback? Ask Palmer how his understudy has helped him, and you'll hear this:

“How doesn't he help me? Just in every way, almost like a psychologist sometimes. When you're going through a certain play, a certain protection or whatever it may be, he's a sounding board almost. He's extremely, extremely bright aside from football, but he sees the game just brilliantly.

“I doubt he would ever do it, but he could be a phenomenal coach.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.