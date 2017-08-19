Cardinals QBs Carson Palmer, Drew Stanton bond over wine

PHOENIX — Normally, one wouldn't assume a starting quarterback with 15 years of NFL experience would lean on his backup more than anyone else, including his coach, who just happened to recently release a book titled, “The Quarterback Whisperer.”

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer, however, is different. He isn't too jaded, stubborn or California cool to go straight to second-stringer Drew Stanton when he sees something that his natural instincts and experience can't immediately solve.

“I don't trust easily, and he's earned it,” Palmer said of Stanton. “This is going on five years now. There's times you play with somebody, and it's in one ear and out the other because you don't quite have that history together.

“But I know if he has something to say on the sideline, in a game whatever it may be or on a Wednesday as we're preparing, there's a reason for it and it's something I need to really look at and think about.”

It's called trust. And respect. And you'll never guess how Stanton earned it from Palmer, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2003 NFL Draft. It happened, Stanton recalled, when he and Palmer often met for dinner during their first season together in Arizona, and Palmer “started letting me pick the wine out.”

Palmer and Stanton share an affinity for fine wine. They collect it, share it and read up on everything involving the latest vineyards and coolest vintages. “It just opened up this dialogue for us,” Stanton said, adding, “It's a fun thing that we both, I think, really enjoy.”

“In wine, there is truth,” wrote the Roman author, naturalist and philosopher Pliny the Elder. In wine, there also is an unbreakable bond between the Cardinals' top two quarterbacks, who share much more than a taste of the good old grape.

Palmer, 37, said Stanton, 33, is his equal and a mentor. How often do you hear that from a veteran NFL quarterback? Ask Palmer how his understudy has helped him, and you'll hear this:

“How doesn't he help me? Just in every way, almost like a psychologist sometimes. When you're going through a certain play, a certain protection or whatever it may be, he's a sounding board almost. He's extremely, extremely bright aside from football, but he sees the game just brilliantly.

“I doubt he would ever do it, but he could be a phenomenal coach.”