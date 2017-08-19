Michael Vick praises Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

CINCINNATI — Michael Vick completed his coaching internship with the Chiefs on Monday as the team was winding down training camp in St. Joseph, Mo.

He didn't speak with the media while working with Andy Reid and the staff, but after leaving the Chiefs, Vick sat down for a 10-minute interview with radio personality Colin Cowherd on Cowherd's program “The Herd.”

Vick, who spent five of his 13 NFL seasons playing for Reid with the Eagles, worked with the quarterbacks during his time with the Chiefs.

The interview included Vick's observations and praise of Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes, veteran Alex Smith and Reid.

On Mahomes: “I saw Patrick Mahomes do some things that I wish I could have done with my arm, in terms of throwing on the run, and I was one of the best at it, outside the pocket and being mobile.

“This kid can make some throws (that) will shock the world. I'm so anxious to see him play down the road, in the future. Right now he's going through phases of maturation and learning the system, trying to become a complete quarterback. He has a ways to go. This kid is going to do some special things under Andy Reid.”

On Smith: “It's great to have leaders around, even for a guy like Patrick Mahomes to have Alex Smith is one of the biggest blessings you can have. (Smith) is a great guy. He's very hard working, very knowledgeable about the game of football. He's quick. He showed it in the preseason game Friday night.”

On Reid: “When I came to Philadelphia, Andy sat me down and said, ‘Listen, you're going to be a disciplined quarterback. You're going to learn the proper footwork. You're going to learn timing, you're going to put it all together and you're going to make this thing beautiful.' At the end of the day, we did it.”