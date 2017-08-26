Former Jeannette standouts Terrelle Pryor, Demetrious Cox set to meet in NFL preseason game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What to watch: Former Jeannette standouts Demetrious Cox (Bengals) and Terrelle Pryor (Redskins).

Demetrious Cox is laser-focused on earning a roster spot with the Cincinnati Bengals — even if it means making an old friend from Jeannette look bad.

Of course, that friend could do the same to him. But they will be rooting for one another to succeed.

Said friend is quarterback-turned-wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, whose Washington Redskins host the Bengals at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the teams' third preseason game.

Cox, an undrafted rookie cornerback who played at Michigan State after a stellar prep career at Jeannette, could go one-on-one with Pryor, who appears to have playmaking potential with his sixth NFL team.

Jeannette will be watching. Hall said he heard a substantial contingent from Jeannette plans to attend the game.

“It makes me feel proud as a coach and as a resident of Jeannette to have two of your former players playing against each other on the highest level,” Jeannette coach Roy Hall said. “It's a great honor for the city and school district.”

Teams must trim their rosters to 75 before the final preseason game, so Cox could use Sunday to solidify a spot. He had an interception and returned it 37 yards in Cincinnati's preseason-opening 23-12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But he doesn't want to rest on that one laurel.

“I'm not really worried about playing Terrelle,” Cox said candidly. “It's exciting to have two Jeannette guys playing on the same field, but I'll be focused on getting my job done and making plays.”

Pryor has one catch for 11 yards in limited playing time across two preseason games.

Cox, 23, has six tackles, four solo, in a pair of exhibitions. He was a four-year letterman at Michigan State. He started 25 games, including 16 at safety. He had 166 career tackles, four interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

“I am coming in with a chip on my shoulder,” Cox (6-foot-1, 198 pounds) said before camp. “There were 256 guys drafted ahead of me. I feel like it's a great opportunity, and I can make things happen.”

The 6-4 Pryor has had a promising training camp, outdoing one highlight-reel catch after the other and dwarfing defensive backs. The Redskins have posted a few wow-grabs on Twitter, including one where Pryor jukes veteran corner Josh Norman and goes over the middle for a score.

Pryor and Norman battled for passes last year when Pryor played for the Cleveland Browns.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins and Pryor appear to have found chemistry right away, something Pryor lacked while running routes for six quarterbacks in Cleveland. Pryor, who still runs a 4.3-second 40-yard dash and is expected to be one of the league's top deep threats, hopes a big season leads to a contract extension.

The 28-year-old Ohio State product signed a one-year, $8 million deal with Washington after spending time with Oakland, Seattle, Kansas City, Cincinnati and Cleveland. The Redskins have opened the door for Pryor to become the go-to receiver.

Pryor had 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns last year with the Browns before becoming an unrestricted free agent.

“He's worked hard, and you can see it paying off,” Cox said. “He's always going to be a competitor, so the sky is the limit for him.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.