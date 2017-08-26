NFL notebook: Patriots receiver Julian Edelman done for season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will miss the season after tearing the ACL in his right knee in a preseason game.

The Patriots announced Saturday that Edelman, Tom Brady's favorite target and one of the NFL's most clutch receivers, would be sidelined all season after the noncontact injury in the first quarter of Friday night's preseason game at Detroit.

The 31-year-old Edelman headed downfield after a catch, and when he planted his right foot into the turf, he tore the ligament.

Edelman signed a two-year contract extension earlier this year. He has been, by far, Brady's top pass catcher with 436 receptions over the past four seasons, including the playoffs.

“Julian is a great competitor, works hard, is tough, does all of the things that you ask him to do. I feel badly for him, of course,” coach Bill Belichick said.

“We feel badly for Julian and hope that he will have a speedy and complete recovery. But, yeah, the team will have to move on, and we'll have to compete in this season without him.”

A quarterback at Kent State, Edelman joined the Patriots in 2009 and became one of Brady's most reliable receivers the next year. Last season was one of his best with 98 catches for 1,106 yards.

Dareus sent home

Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus was sent home for violating a team rule and didn't play in Saturday night's preseason game against the Ravens.

The team would not discuss specifics on the violation, but general manager Brandon Beane and first-year coach Sean McDermott were displeased.

Beane said: “Sean and I are going to do things the right way. He violated a team rule, so we sent him home. Disappointing.”

Chiefs await results

The Chiefs are holding out hope that running back Spencer Ware's knee injury won't cost him the season, but they are awaiting a more complete diagnosis.

Ware received an MRI on Saturday to determine the severity of the injury, which occurred during Friday's preseason loss to the Seahawks.

Ware led the Chiefs with 921 yards on 214 carries in 2016.

Rookie Kareem Hunt is slotted to move atop the depth chart, coach Andy Reid confirmed.

Jags stick with Bortles

The Jaguars are sticking with Blake Bortles — because of his legs.

Coach Doug Marrone selected Bortles as his starting quarterback for the season opener, a surprising turnabout that said more about the team's offensive line than its signal callers.

Marrone's decision came a little more than a week after he opened the job and pleaded with Bortles and veteran Chad Henne to “go out there and take it.”

Marrone said he “had enough information” to stay with Bortles. The third overall pick in the 2014 draft will make his 46th consecutive start when the Jaguars open Sept. 10 at Houston.

Patriots waive Ealy

The Patriots informed defensive end Kony Ealy, a standout in Super Bowl 50 who was acquired in a March trade, that he is being waived, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

In March, the Patriots acquired Ealy and a third-round draft choice (No. 72) from the Panthers in exchange for a second-round pick (No. 64). For an eight-spot slide down the draft board, the Patriots hoped Ealy, who had fallen out of favor in Carolina, could recapture the form that made him a Super Bowl 50 standout with three sacks.

But it didn't work out, as the 6-foot-4, 275-pound Ealy couldn't find a fit in the Patriots' scheme.

Around the league

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sat out vs. the Jets because of a sprained left ankle. ... The Lions waived defensive tackle Bruce Gaston from injured reserve. ... The Bills inked center Eric Wood to a two-year contract extension.