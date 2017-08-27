NFL notebook: DeShone Kizer to start Browns' opener vs. Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cleveland's roll call of starting quarterbacks since 1999 has a new entry.

Introducing No. 27, rookie DeShone Kizer.

The Steelers are waiting for you.

Kizer will start the Browns' season opener Sept. 11 after showing coach Hue Jackson what he wanted to see during an exhibition start Saturday night at Tampa Bay.

“DeShone is our starting quarterback,” Jackson said Sunday, ending months of speculation. “He has earned the right to play through his preparation. He has established a work ethic that I think has earned the respect of his teammates.

“I think it will forward him the ability to run the offense as we move forward, which hopefully will lead to success.”

Kizer joins a long list of Browns starting quarterbacks, 27 to be exact, who have started for the club since its expansion rebirth in ‘99. The second-round pick will be the first rookie to start the opener since Brandon Weeden in 2012.

After Kizer came off the bench in Cleveland's first two preseason games, Jackson gave him the start against the Buccaneers. Kizer played the first half, completing 6 of 18 passes for 93 yards and an interception.

Chiefs' Ware could miss season with knee injury

Chiefs running back Spencer Ware could require season-ending surgery after tearing one ligament in his right knee and damaging another during Friday night's preseason game in Seattle.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirmed third-round draft pick Kareem Hunt will be the starter for the season opener Sept. 7 at New England. Charcandrick West and C.J. Spiller likely will serve as backups.

Bears top WR hurt

Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith was carted off the field after hurting his left knee Sunday against the Titans.

Meredith led the Bears with 66 catches for 888 yards last season and tied for the team high with four touchdown catches.

Vick joins Fox as analyst

Former Steelers quarterback Michael Vick joined Fox Sports as an NFL studio analyst.

The retired quarterback will be on pregame and other broadcasts throughout the season.

The 37-year-old last played in 2015 for the Steelers. He played 143 games over 13 pro seasons, throwing for 22,464 and 133 touchdowns.

Extra points

Bills third-string quarterback T.J. Yates is being evaluated for a concussion, leaving former Pitt QB Nathan Peterman as the team's only healthy signal-caller entering the final week of the preseason. ... The New York Jets acquired safety Terrence Brooks from the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday for cornerback Dexter McDougle in a trade of 2014 draft picks.