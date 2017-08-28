NFL notebook: Bengals LB Burfict suspended 5 games

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict missed the first three games last season because of his hit to Antonio Brown's head in the playoffs. He will miss the first five this season thanks to another rattling hit, this time during a preseason game.

The NFL suspended the Bengals' defensive leader for leveling a Chiefs running back in violation of its player safety rules, the latest in Burfict's history of egregious hits that have drawn fines and suspensions.

Burfict hit running back Anthony Sherman in the chest this month during a pass play in which he was not the intended receiver, knocking him to the ground. The NFL has been cracking down on such hits as part of its emphasis on player safety.

Report: Broncos QB Lynch hurt

A person with knowledge of the diagnosis says Broncos backup quarterback Paxton Lynch will miss several weeks with a sprained right shoulder.

The person said Lynch won't need surgery. Lynch suffered the injury in his one series against Green Bay on Saturday night.

Pats ink former Duquesne LB

The New England Patriots signed former Duquesne and Chartiers Valley linebacker Christian Kuntz, adding depth to their defense.

The 6-foot-1, 232-pound Kuntz was named a second-team FCS All-American after his senior season and finished his career with a school-record 30 1⁄ 2 sacks.

Bills deal LB Ragland to Chiefs

The Bills cut ties with linebacker Reggie Ragland by trading their 2016 second-round draft pick to the Chiefs. In exchange, they acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft in a deal that made sense for both teams.

In a separate move, the Bills signed Keith Wenning to address their injury-depleted quarterback position. Nathan Peterman, a fifth-round pick from Pitt, is the only quarterback available for their preseason finale against Detroit on Thursday.

Extra points

Josh McCown will start at quarterback in the New York Jets' regular-season opener at Buffalo, beating out Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty. ... Giants backup defensive end Owa Odighizuwa was suspended without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. ... The Jets released defensive lineman Devon Still (Penn State) and signed cornerback Armagedon Draughn. ... Ravens linebacker Albert McClellan is out for the season after suffering a knee injury in practice last week. ... The Colts are making another change at punter, releasing veteran Jeff Locke. ... The Lions cut wide receiver Keshawn Martin and tight end Tim Wright. ... The Redskins learned nose tackle Phil Taylor will miss the season after tearing his left quadriceps in Sunday's third preseason game.