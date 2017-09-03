NFL notebook: Panthers claim Jeannette's Demetrious Cox

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A day after being waived by the Bengals, Demetrious Cox was claimed by the Panthers on Sunday.

The Jeannette and Michigan State product, who is a rookie safety, had signed as an undrafted free agent with the Bengals.

He had an interception, 11 tackles and a sack in the preseason for the Bengals.

Redskins safety talked out of retirement

Redskins players said safety Su'a Cravens had to be talked out of retiring, and his future with the team is in doubt.

The 22-year-old Cravens, Washington's expected starter at strong safety, has been out since Aug. 15 following knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus but was expected to return to practice this week to prepare for the season opener Sept. 10 against Philadelphia.

The team also claimed offensive tackle T.J. Clemmings off waivers from the Vikings.

Bills stay busy

Add running back Jonathan Williams to the mix of former Bills draft picks no longer on the team.

The 2016 fifth-round selection was regarded as the most surprising Bills player cut when Buffalo was required to make room for three players acquired on waivers. Williams was projected to be LeSean McCoy's primary backup.

The Bills also released Gerald Hodges (Penn State) and claimed TE Khari Lee off waivers from Detroit, LB Deon Lacey from Miami and OT Conor McDermott from New England.

Titans shuffle WRs

The Titans re-signed wide receiver and kick returner Eric Weems a day after waiving him, and they placed wide receiver Harry Douglas on injured reserve.

Broncos send LB to IR

The Denver Broncos placed outside linebacker Shane Ray on injured reserve and signed nose tackle Kyle Peko, who was among their roster cuts a day earlier.

Ray is expected back for the Broncos' game against Kansas City on Oct. 30.

The Broncos also added Tyrique Jarrett (Pitt, Allderdice) to their practice squad.

Chiefs owner sued

The owner of the Chiefs is being accused in a lawsuit of improperly receiving hundreds of millions in state investment money through a kickback deal with New Mexico officials.

The Kansas City Star reported the New Mexico State Investment Council filed the lawsuit late last month against Clark Hunt and HFV Asset Management over the politically influenced investment deals.

Jets acquire Tye

The Jets claimed four players off waivers, including former Giants tight end Will Tye.

Also claimed were wide receivers Damore'ea Stringfellow and Kalif Raymond and linebacker Edmond Robinson.

Jaguars claim many

The Jaguars added five players off waivers and cut third-string quarterback Brandon Allen.

The Jaguars acquired tight end James O'Shaughnessy (New England), defensive tackle Eli Ankou (Houston), linebacker Donald Payne (Baltimore), defensive back Lafayette Pitts (Miami Dolphins, Pitt, Woodland Hills) and offensive tackle William Poehls (Chicago).

Cowboys cut DT

The Cowboys released defensive tackle Cedric Thornton, their most expensive free agent a year ago, and claimed Brian Price off waivers from Green Bay to replace him.

Extra points

Kicker Cody Parkey was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins, who released Andrew Franks, their kicker the past two seasons. ... The Cardinals signed guard Dorian Johnson (Pitt, Belle Vernon) to the practice squad. ... The Browns added tight end J.P. Holtz (Pitt, Shaler) to their practice squad. ... The Lions signed Dontez Ford (Pitt, Sto-Rox) to the practice squad. ... The Giants added offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty (Pitt, Fox Chapel) to their practice squad.