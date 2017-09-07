NFL notebook: Bengals' Vontaze Burfict gets 3-year, $38M extension

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Bengals signed linebacker Vontaze Burfict to a three-year contract extension worth a reported $38 million that will keep him with the team through the 2020 season.

The move comes despite Burfict being suspended by the NFL for the first three games this season for his egregious hit on Kansas City Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman in a preseason game.

Giants WR Beckham Jr. misses another practice

Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. missed his third practice this week and his status for the season opener against the Cowboys in Dallas remains in doubt because of a sprained left ankle.

For the second straight day, Beckham stretched with teammates before the practice and then worked with a trainer after the calisthenics ended.

A Pro Bowler in each of his first three seasons, Beckham ran stop-and-go sprints on the far side of the field. It appeared he either had a little trouble showing down or he did not want to come to a quick stop.

Holdout Donald expected to miss Week 1

The Rams will almost certainly be without holdout All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald (Penn Hills/Pitt) for Sunday's opener against the Colts.

Donald's absence creates innumerable problems. Tanzel Smart, an unheralded sixth-round pick out of Tulane, is expected to start in Donald's place.

Chiefs cut Spiller, Devey in bookkeeping move

The Chiefs released running back C.J. Spiller and offensive lineman Jordan Devey in a move that allows the team to sign them following their season opener without guaranteeing their contracts.

Kansas City played at New England on Thursday night.

Extra points

All-Pro receiver Julio Jones says he's 100 percent healthy with the Falcons' opener three days away at Chicago. ... The Patriots placed receiver Malcolm Mitchell on injured reserve.