NFL

Bengals fire coordinator Ken Zampese after 0-2 start

The Associated Press | Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, 3:54 p.m.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) is sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (90) in the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati. Dalton went down five times when Baltimore blanked Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals made the first step toward digging out from their historically bad start Friday, firing offensive coordinator Ken Zampese a day after they again failed to get into the end zone.

Quarterbacks coach Bill Lazor was promoted to coordinator, a spot he held with the Dolphins in 2014-15. He didn't expect the shake-up.

“When you've been in this league long enough, you see a whole bunch of different things happen,” Lazor said. “Not many of them are shocking anymore. You come in day after a tough loss and try figure out how make it better. Obviously, it took some different turns.”

The move was announced an hour after coach Marvin Lewis declined to talk about forthcoming changes in response to a 13-9 loss to the Houston Texans at Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday night. Cincinnati (0-2) has yet to score a touchdown in 25 possessions this season.

The Bengals are the first team since the 1939 Eagles to open a season with two home games and fail to score a touchdown, according to information from the Elias Sports Bureau shared by ESPN. They lost to the Ravens 20-0 on Sunday.

Zampese was Cincinnati's quarterbacks coach for 13 seasons before moving up to coordinator last year when Hue Jackson went to Cleveland as the head coach. The offense lost its flair and creativity last season, when receiver A.J. Green, tight end Tyler Eifert and running back Giovani Bernard missed significant time because of injuries.

The offense was back to full strength but struggled to get first downs against the Ravens and Texans, leading to Zampese's firing.

After the loss on Thursday night, Green questioned why the team's playmakers weren't more involved in the offense at critical moments. He had only five receptions, and Eifert had three.

“When it's crunch time, though, we have to get our playmakers the ball,” Green said. “It's as simple as that.”

Lewis avoided talking about the coordinator's spot during his media availability on Friday, but said the coaching staff needs to do a better job of using players.

“It involves all of us,” Lewis said. “It's how we formulate our plan, how we execute our plan, how the plan is called all the way through. We've got to make sure we're doing the right things with our people and attacking the opponent as well.”

Lazor was fired as the Dolphins' coordinator as part of Dan Campbell's staff overhaul when he became interim coach in November 2015. He came to Cincinnati last year as the quarterbacks coach after Zampese was promoted to coordinator.

