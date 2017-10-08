Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Colin Kaepernick tells CBS he'll stand during national anthem

The Associated Press | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 1:54 p.m.
In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick stands in the bench area during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Jets in Santa Clara, Calif. Kaepernick told CBS he’ll stand during the national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
In this Dec. 11, 2016, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick stands in the bench area during the second half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Jets in Santa Clara, Calif. Kaepernick told CBS he'll stand during the national anthem if given chance to play football in NFL again. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

NEW YORK — Quarterback Colin Kaepernick has told CBS that he would stand during the national anthem if given a chance to play football in the NFL again.

According to a report by Jason La Canfora on Sunday, Kaepernick has been living in New York and working out privately in New Jersey with the hope of signing with a team this season.

Kaepernick kneeled during the national anthem last season to bring more attention to the killings of black men by police officers. The protests spread this season after the former San Francisco 49er was unable to sign on with another team.

The issue has grown this season as Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett recently said he was racially profiled by Las Vegas police during a confrontation, and President Donald Trump aggressively chastised players and owners for protesting during the anthem.

