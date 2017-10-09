Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Dolphins assistant coach Chris Foerster resigns, apologizes after video surfaces

The Associated Press | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 9:45 a.m.
In this Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster watches as players do drills during practice at NFL football training camp in Davie, Fla. The NFL and the Miami Dolphins say they're aware of a social media video allegedly showing offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting a white powdery substance. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, the league will review the 56-second video, which was posted on Facebook and Twitter. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
In this Aug. 16, 2016, file photo, Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster watches as players do drills during practice at NFL football training camp in Davie, Fla. The NFL and the Miami Dolphins say they're aware of a social media video allegedly showing offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting a white powdery substance. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, the league will review the 56-second video, which was posted on Facebook and Twitter. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Updated 1 hour ago

DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster resigned Monday and said he was seeking medical help after video surfaced on social media that appeared to show him snorting three lines of a white powdery substance at a desk.

Hours after the 56-second video was posted on Facebook and Twitter, Foerster announced his departure in a statement released by the team.

“I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions,” he said. “I want to apologize to the organization, and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need, with the support of my family and medical professionals.”

It's unclear when or where the video was made, or how it became public. Foerster, 55, has been an NFL assistant since 1992 and joined coach Adam Gase's staff in Miami last year.

“We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior,” the team said in a statement that accompanied Foerster's resignation announcement. “After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time.”

Gase said he learned of the video late Sunday, soon after the Dolphins' 16-10 victory over Tennessee.

“I don't think I can say what my reaction was,” Gase said.

The coach said he phoned Foerster, who apologized. Gase declined to say whether Foerster volunteered to resign or was urged to quit.

“He's disappointed, he's upset, he's mad at himself,” Gase said. “It's not fun, especially when you're close to somebody. But you've got to take the next step and move on.”

The NFL was reviewing the matter, league spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

Gase said he has known Foerster since 2008, when both were assistants with the San Francisco 49ers. Foerster joined the Dolphins shortly after Gase became head coach last year.

“Since I've been around him, he has always been a guy who just put his head down and worked,” Gase said. “He was here at 4 in the morning and worked as hard as he could for us.”

The video appears to show Foerster and the powdery substance on the desk. The man is holding a rolled-up $20 bill in his right hand and appears to adjust the camera with his left hand.

“Hey babe, miss you, thinking about you,” he says. “How about me going to a meeting and doing this before I go?”

He then snorts the substance into his nose though the $20 bill and notes “those big grains falling” as residue lands on the desk.

“What do you think, I'm crazy?” Foerster asks after snorting the second line. “Ah, no, babe.

“It's going to be a while before we can do this again ... “ he says, “But I think about you when I do it. I think about how much I miss you, how high we got together, how much fun it was. So much fun.”

Before snorting the final line he says, “Last little bit before I go to my meeting.”

Foerster's offensive line has played poorly this season, and the Dolphins (2-2) rank last in the league in points and yards per game. They planned an announcement later regarding his successor.

“Any time you lose a really good coach, it's not ideal,” Gase said. “But we'll rally. We'll find a way.”

The Dolphins lost quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a season-ending knee injury in training camp, and their was opener postponed because of Hurricane Irma. Foerster's departure becomes the latest chapter in a turbulent season.

“That's the NFL, man,” Gase said. “It's a league of distractions. You move on.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.