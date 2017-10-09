ESPN suspends anchor Jemele Hill for breaking social media rules

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN anchor Jemele Hill has been suspended by the network for two weeks for making political statements on social media.

Hill, who is African-American, received criticism from the network last month after referring to President Trump as a "white supremacist." White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the remarks "a fireable offense" days later during a press briefing.

Hill targeted Jerry Jones after the Dallas Cowboys owner stated that players who disrespect the flag would not play for his team.

Hill tweeted Sunday that fans who disagree with Jones should target the team's advertisers and not buy the team's merchandise. She clarified Monday she was not calling for an NFL boycott.

Just so we're clear: I'm not advocating a NFL boycott. But an unfair burden has been put on players in Dallas & Miami w/ anthem directives. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

ESPN said in a statement Monday that Hill and all employees were reminded in the aftermath of the Trump tweet that posts that may reflect negatively on the company would have consequences.

ESPN at the time warned Hill her remarks were in violation of the company's policy, but declined to punish her after other anchors threatened not to appear on "SportsCenter" without her. Hill hosts the 6 p.m. hour of the show with Michael Smith.