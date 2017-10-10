Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Saints trade Adrian Peterson to Cardinals

The Washington Post | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 1:15 p.m.
New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson runs from Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Tom Johnson (92) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson runs from Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Tom Johnson (92) during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
New Orleans Saints running back Adrian Peterson walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Updated 12 hours ago

The Adrian Peterson era in New Orleans lasted all of four games. On Tuesday, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that the veteran running back had been traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Saints signed Peterson to a two-year, $7 million contract in April, but it has become increasingly clear that the 32-year-old was not going to be an integral part of the team's offense. Receiving only 27 carries over four games, he is averaging 3.0 yards per rush. In New Orleans's last game, Oct. 1 against the Dolphins in London, he carried the ball only four times for four yards.

The Cardinals' running game has been all but nonexistent since starter David Johnson broke his wrist in Week 1. Arizona is averaging only 20 rushing attempts per game, which ties it for the NFL low with the New York Giants, and its running backs are gaining an NFL-worst 2.6 yards per rush.

Peterson ranks 16th on the NFL's career rushing list and sits behind only the Colts' Frank Gore among active players, but he played in only four games in the 2014 and 2016 seasons combined, the former because of a suspension over child-abuse charges and the latter because of knee injuries.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.