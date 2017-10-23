Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Justice denies request to restore ex-Patriots TE Aaron Hernandez's conviction

The Associated Press | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 12:42 p.m.
In this April 14, 2017, file pool photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his double murder acquittal after the sixth day of jury deliberations at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Football helmet maker Riddell says it intends to vigorously defend its products and its reputation against concussion-related lawsuits like one lawyers for late Hernandez have filed in Massachusetts against it and the NFL. Hernandez's attorneys filed a federal lawsuit last month after Hernandez killed himself in prison and an autopsy revealed he had chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a brain disease found in people who've suffered repetitive brain trauma such as concussions. The lawsuit was refiled Monday, Oct. 16.
BOSTON — A justice on Massachusetts' highest court has denied prosecutors' request to reinstate the murder conviction of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez.

The conviction in the 2013 fatal shooting of Odin Lloyd was voided by a Superior Court judge in May because Hernandez killed himself in prison. Under Massachusetts legal principle, courts typically erase the convictions of defendants who die before their direct appeals can be heard.

Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III in July filed an appeal with a single justice of the Supreme Judicial Court, saying erasing the conviction would undermine the public's trust in jury verdicts.

In a brief ruling issued Friday, Justice David Lowy said Quinn's request is “exercised only in exceptional circumstances.”

Quinn's office did not immediately return a call for comment Monday.

