Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

NFL notebook: Panthers' Cam Newton walks out of news conference

Wire Reports | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 8:18 p.m.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Chicago. Chicago won 17-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Chicago. Chicago won 17-3. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Updated less than a minute ago

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton rolled his eyes, said “next question” and abruptly ended his news conference Wednesday when asked about the offense's failure to consistently gain “big chunks” of yardage.

He also did not fulfill his media obligations last week and earlier this season insulted a female reporter.

Kuechly could play

Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly practiced in full pads, and coach Ron Rivera said he's on pace to play Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Broncos TE ready for return

A loophole in the NFL rules that require players on injured reserve to miss eight weeks will help Shane Ray. The linebacker returns to the Broncos' starting lineup Monday night at Kansas City after missing just six games with a broken left wrist that required surgery in late July. He can return because the Broncos bye counted as one week, and Week 8 technically ends Sunday night.

Bears acquire WR

The Chargers agreed to trade receiver Dontrelle Inman to the Bears for a seventh-round pick. Inman has spent four seasons with the Chargers, catching 107 passes for 1,463 yards and seven touchdowns.

Bills add Pitts

The Bills claimed cornerback Lafayette Pitts (Pitt, Woodland Hills) off waivers from the Jaguars. Pitts appeared in six games for Jacksonville this season after playing in eight last year for the Dolphins.

Kap will be invited to talks

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said the league expects Colin Kaepernick to be invited to the next meeting between owners and players to discuss social justice initiatives. Lockhart said the meeting probably will take place next week.

Extra points

Dazzling Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett could miss Sunday's game in London against the Vikings after being placed in concussion protocol. Also, after being yanked last week — the third week in a row he was relegated to the bench — rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer will start. ... Dolphins left guard Anthony Steen was ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Ravens because of a foot injury. ... Jets starting cornerback Buster Skrine has a concussion, and his status is uncertain for Sunday's game. It is his third known concussion in just over two years. ... Lions kicker Matt Prater signed a three-year extension, keeping him under contract through the 2020 season. ... Dwight Freeney, signed Tuesday, will play Sunday for the Seahawks, coach Pete Carroll said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.