NFL notebook: Panthers' Cam Newton walks out of news conference

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton rolled his eyes, said “next question” and abruptly ended his news conference Wednesday when asked about the offense's failure to consistently gain “big chunks” of yardage.

He also did not fulfill his media obligations last week and earlier this season insulted a female reporter.

Kuechly could play

Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly practiced in full pads, and coach Ron Rivera said he's on pace to play Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Broncos TE ready for return

A loophole in the NFL rules that require players on injured reserve to miss eight weeks will help Shane Ray. The linebacker returns to the Broncos' starting lineup Monday night at Kansas City after missing just six games with a broken left wrist that required surgery in late July. He can return because the Broncos bye counted as one week, and Week 8 technically ends Sunday night.

Bears acquire WR

The Chargers agreed to trade receiver Dontrelle Inman to the Bears for a seventh-round pick. Inman has spent four seasons with the Chargers, catching 107 passes for 1,463 yards and seven touchdowns.

Bills add Pitts

The Bills claimed cornerback Lafayette Pitts (Pitt, Woodland Hills) off waivers from the Jaguars. Pitts appeared in six games for Jacksonville this season after playing in eight last year for the Dolphins.

Kap will be invited to talks

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said the league expects Colin Kaepernick to be invited to the next meeting between owners and players to discuss social justice initiatives. Lockhart said the meeting probably will take place next week.

Extra points

Dazzling Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett could miss Sunday's game in London against the Vikings after being placed in concussion protocol. Also, after being yanked last week — the third week in a row he was relegated to the bench — rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer will start. ... Dolphins left guard Anthony Steen was ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Ravens because of a foot injury. ... Jets starting cornerback Buster Skrine has a concussion, and his status is uncertain for Sunday's game. It is his third known concussion in just over two years. ... Lions kicker Matt Prater signed a three-year extension, keeping him under contract through the 2020 season. ... Dwight Freeney, signed Tuesday, will play Sunday for the Seahawks, coach Pete Carroll said.