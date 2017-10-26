Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Ravens QB Joe Flacco suffers vicious hit from Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 11:03 p.m.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) is assisted by offensive guard Matt Skura after colliding with Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kiko Alonso in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Baltimore.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) is assisted by offensive guard Matt Skura after colliding with Miami Dolphins middle linebacker Kiko Alonso in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, in Baltimore.
Quarterback Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens is hit by middle linebacker Kiko Alonso #47 of the Miami Dolphins as he slides in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Getty Images
Quarterback Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens is hit by middle linebacker Kiko Alonso #47 of the Miami Dolphins as he slides in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Quarterback Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens is hit by middle linebacker Kiko Alonso #47 of the Miami Dolphins as he slides in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Getty Images
Quarterback Joe Flacco #5 of the Baltimore Ravens is hit by middle linebacker Kiko Alonso #47 of the Miami Dolphins as he slides in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Updated 47 minutes ago

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was on the receiving end of a brutal shoulder-to-helmet hit from Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso as he attempted to slide near the end of the first half Thursday night.

Flacco attempted to slide near the first-down marker on third-and-10 around the 10-yard line when Alonso lowered his shoulder into the left side of the quarterback's head, bending his neck to the opposite side.

A player sliding feet-first is off-limits to contact above the shoulders according to NFL rules. He is considered down at the point where the slide starts, and defenders are prohibited from "driving (their) forearm or shoulder into the head or neck area of the runner."

Alonso must have missed the memo.

Flacco's intent to slide was apparent to many viewers.

The officials penalized Alonzo for unnecessary roughness.

The Ravens placed Flacco in the concussion protocol.

Understandably, coach John Harbaugh was none too pleased.

Some saw it as a golden opportunity for league officials to put their money where their mouth is as they continue to emphasize player safety.

Of course the Internet will be the Internet, and tweeters will find humor in any occasion:

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.