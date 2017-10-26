Ravens QB Joe Flacco suffers vicious hit from Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was on the receiving end of a brutal shoulder-to-helmet hit from Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso as he attempted to slide near the end of the first half Thursday night.

Flacco attempted to slide near the first-down marker on third-and-10 around the 10-yard line when Alonso lowered his shoulder into the left side of the quarterback's head, bending his neck to the opposite side.

A player sliding feet-first is off-limits to contact above the shoulders according to NFL rules. He is considered down at the point where the slide starts, and defenders are prohibited from "driving (their) forearm or shoulder into the head or neck area of the runner."

Alonso must have missed the memo.

I added a video to a @YouTube playlist https://t.co/ZM8Z8MR9oh Kiko Alonso DIRTY Hit On Joe Flacco | Dolphins vs. Ravens | NFL — Highlight Heaven (@nfl_5s) October 27, 2017

Flacco's intent to slide was apparent to many viewers.

Who don't know that Joe Flacco is gonna slide eventually? Lol... Kiko went in for the kill — J.A.H. (@CookTheGreat) October 27, 2017

The officials penalized Alonzo for unnecessary roughness.

@elbravo_47 with an absolutely disgraceful hit on @JoeFlacco @NFL somehow stayed in the game — Kai Fraser (@KaiKaramba) October 27, 2017

Out of all the "safety" @NFL wants and they let @elbravo_47 get away with that BS hit on @JoeFlacco #getoutofhere — nate (@aircrew1313) October 27, 2017

Someone should make sure Joe Flacco is still alive after this hit. Holy crap. #MIAvsBAL #TNF pic.twitter.com/xzJI4LYcrZ — Austin (@AustinCTweets) October 27, 2017

The Ravens placed Flacco in the concussion protocol.

QB Joe Flacco is in concussion protocol. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 27, 2017

Hits like this are scary to see. Hits home even more when you see the helmet come off & look at Flacco's face. https://t.co/mOO8n9uR8J — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 27, 2017

Understandably, coach John Harbaugh was none too pleased.

John Harbaugh not very happy with Kiko Alonso's hit on Joe Flacco. #MIAvsBAL pic.twitter.com/DINn8QlPw9 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 27, 2017

Some saw it as a golden opportunity for league officials to put their money where their mouth is as they continue to emphasize player safety.

Hey @NFL @nflnetwork , stop talking about player safety when you let flagrant hits like against @JoeFlacco go without ejection. #LipService — Randall L. Shank (@PG476) October 27, 2017

Of course the Internet will be the Internet, and tweeters will find humor in any occasion:

ESPN 'Joe flacco isn't an elite quarterback'Joe flacco: 'first of all' pic.twitter.com/lY3rJSc07I — Thomas (@thomasgilbride) October 27, 2017

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media.