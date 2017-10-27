Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Cat races onto field during Baltimore Ravens-Miami Dolphins game

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 8:00 a.m.
BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 26: A cat runs on the field as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
***BESTPIX*** BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 26: A cat runs on the field during the fourth quarter of the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 26: A member of the Baltimore Ravens security carries a cat off the field during the fourth quarter of the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 26: A cat is removed from the bench area of the Miami Dolphins late in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Maybe it heard there were birds inside the stadium?

A cat raced onto the field at M&T Bank Stadium during the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins.

The Ravens won 40-0, and quarterback Joe Flacco left the game with a concussion. The feline's quick movements darting across the field got the NFL treatment complete with a slow-motion replay and commentary from CBS analyst Tony Romo, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback. A member of Ravens security grabbed the cat and carted it off the field.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

Ravens lose Joe Flacco, beat Dolphins 40-0 behind defense 
BALTIMORE — Joe Flacco threw a touchdown pass before being knocked from the game with a concussion, and the Baltimore Ravens frustrated quarterback Matt Moore ...
Ravens QB Joe Flacco suffers vicious hit from Dolphins LB Kiko Alonso 
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was on the receiving end of a brutal shoulder-to-helmet hit from Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso as he attempted to ...
