Cat races onto field during Baltimore Ravens-Miami Dolphins game
Updated 35 minutes ago
Maybe it heard there were birds inside the stadium?
A cat raced onto the field at M&T Bank Stadium during the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Miami Dolphins.
The Ravens won 40-0, and quarterback Joe Flacco left the game with a concussion. The feline's quick movements darting across the field got the NFL treatment complete with a slow-motion replay and commentary from CBS analyst Tony Romo, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback. A member of Ravens security grabbed the cat and carted it off the field.
Here kitty kitty... pic.twitter.com/oveS5lGgQV— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 27, 2017
It doesn't count as a 'too many men on the field penalty' if one of them is a cat. #dolphins #ravens pic.twitter.com/0YgOUBh5Xg— Mark Davis (@MarkDavisOnAir) October 27, 2017
More Statistics:Cat: more rushing yards than the Dolphins.— Ravens Nation (@LIVERavenNation) October 27, 2017
