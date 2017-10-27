NFL notebook: Jaguars land Pro Bowl DT Dareus from Bills

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Jaguars traded for Bills nose tackle Marcell Dareus, beefing up the middle part of one of the NFL's best defenses.

The Jaguars (4-3) sent a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft to the Bills (4-2) in exchange for the 330-pound run-stopper.

Jacksonville ranks sixth in total defense and second in passing defense, but 31st against the run. Dareus, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and the third overall pick in the 2011 draft, should help bolster the middle of Jacksonville's line.

He also is reunited with former Bills and current Jaguars coach Doug Marrone. Dareus played two years, including his best season (2014), under Marrone in Buffalo.

The trade ends a tumultuous tenure for Dareus in Buffalo. He was the team's highest-paid player, having signed a six-year extension worth up to $96 million in 2015. The deal included $60 million guaranteed. But he was suspended twice by the NFL and at least once by new coach Sean McDermott.

“He was a question mark,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said on a conference call after the trade.

Dareus had his best game of the season against Tampa Bay on Sunday, playing his most snaps since the opener and finishing with a season-high five tackles.

Marrone clearly hopes for the same in Jacksonville, where starter Abry Jones has 16 tackles and a sack in seven games.

Burfict fined $12K for kick

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict added to his lengthy list of infractions, receiving a fine of $12,154 from the NFL for kicking at the head of Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix last Sunday.

Burfict avoided a suspension, but this marked the 10th time he has been disciplined by the league, resulting in more than $2.6 million that the linebacker has had to pay.

Texans CEO apologizes

The chairman and chief executive of the Texans apologized after a report said he declared, “We can't have the inmates running the prison,” during a meeting of NFL owners over what to do about players who kneel in protest during the national anthem.

In his statement, Bob McNair said he regretted using the expression and said he was “not referring to our players.”

“I used a figure of speech that was never intended to be taken literally,” McNair said. “I would never characterize our players or our league that way, and I apologize to anyone who was offended by it.”

QB Cutler will start next week

A day after the Dolphins suffered their worst shutout loss in 20 years, coach Adam Gase said injured quarterback Jay Cutler would return to start the next game.

Cutler suffered what Gase called “multiple cracked ribs” when he was hit by Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins on Sunday.

Nonetheless, Gase didn't hesitate in saying, “Yeah, he's playing,” in the Dolphins' game against Oakland on Nov. 5. “He could have played (Thursday night).”

Backup Matt Moore, who sparked the stirring 31-28 comeback victory against the Jets, couldn't get the offense untracked in Thursday's 40-0 drubbing at Baltimore.

Moore finished 22 of 44 for 176 yards, no touchdowns, two interceptions — both of which were returned for touchdowns — and a 47.2 passer rating.

Extra points

Case Keenum will make his sixth start in eight games at quarterback for the Vikings when they play Cleveland in London. ... It remains unclear if quarterback Joe Flacco, who suffered a concussion Thursday night against Miami, will be ready when the Ravens play Nov. 5 at Tennessee. ... The NFL gave a $200,000 grant to a mentoring program that supports children who have lost a parent in the military. ... The Cowboys expect kicker Dan Bailey, who has a groin injury, to be sidelined “four weeks or more,” according to Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones. … Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly cleared the concussion protocol and will start Sunday.