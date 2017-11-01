Steelers set standard for touchdown celebrations
Updated 11 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting atop the AFC at the mid-way point in the season with a 6-2 record. And they are in the running as the most creative team with their touchdown celebrations.
Running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster have been the centerpiece of several memorable celebrations. And Antonio Brown has contributed his own moves.
Touchdown celebrations in the NFL have gone from a simple spike to elaborate skits featuring several players. The explosion of these performances comes as the NFL changed its long-standing rule and decided to allow such displays.
Here a list of clips of some of the best touchdown performances this year starting with the Steelers.
---
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell mimicked bench pressing ala James Harrison ( check his Instagram feed ) during the game versus the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. Fellow wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster acted as the bench as Antonio Brown, David DeCastro and Alejandro Villanueva served as spotters as Bell cranked out several reps.
Always remember, kids...Never lift without your spotter. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/PchacF6xCx— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 30, 2017
---
After a record-long 97-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter in that game against the Lions, Smith-Schuster ran to the sidelines to celebrate by chaining up a stationary bike. The bike saga was in the news all week preceding the game.
Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice...You're not gonna fool @TeamJuJu twice. pic.twitter.com/I8uiyEFrnS— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 30, 2017
---
A week earlier Bell and Smith-Schuster teamed up to play hide-n-seek to celebrate JuJu's 31-yard touchdown reception against the Cincinnati Bengals.
. @TeamJuJu Touchdown ✅A lively game of hide-and-seek ✅PIT 14 | CIN 7 pic.twitter.com/EvrOPkrRJ3— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 22, 2017
---
Wide receiver Antonio Brown has always included ridiculous dances with his scores. Against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 15, after a spectacular catch, he raced in for the score and celebrated with some intense moves with his teammates.
HOWWWWW? @AB84 goes the distance!Touchdown @Steelers ! #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/SAERohxsRF— NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2017
---
Pennsylvania's other NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, went with a baseball theme in a series of three of their touchdown celebrations.
Eagles' wide receiver Torrey Smith started it off with a home run off a pitch by wide receiver Nelson Agholor after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 8. Eagles Alshon Jeffery crouched down as the catcher and quarterback Carson Wentz umpired.
Torrey Smith- home run hitter. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/EdbudM3JaU— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 8, 2017
---
Eagles' wide receiver Mack Hollins carried the theme with a home run of his own in a game against the Washington Redskins on Oct. 22.
The guys are out here playing baseball again. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/rsNBTtXxKm— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 24, 2017
---
This past Sunday, after a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Alshon Jeffery stepped into the batters box against a Zach Ertz, philly tight end acting as pitcher. Jeffreys was hit by the pitch and charged Ertz.
In Ertz's defense, Alshon was crowding the plate. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ifrTMJxe8W— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 29, 2017
---
Other displays from across the league, include the Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph getting his team to sit in a circle and play a game of Duck, Duck, Goose. His score came against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 9.
Duck!Duck!Gray Duck! pic.twitter.com/EitWZQX09D— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 10, 2017
---
After a touchdown by Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 8. Adams jumped into a make-believe bobsled and others then hopped in too.
Green Bay we have a bobsled team #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/7mBT7Bt9t7— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 9, 2017
---
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman celebrated his touchdown against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 17 with a jump shot that swooshed through offensive lineman Andy Levitre's arms.
The very first NFL TD in @MBStadium belongs to @devontafreeman ! #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/2PYwwVZA0n— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2017
---
The Buffalo Bills offensive line took part in group Shady dance versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct, 22.
#VictoryMondayFeels pic.twitter.com/rZtQuiH8NP— Richie Incognito (@68INCOGNITO) October 23, 2017
---
The Bills Jodan Matthews reeled in a touchdown pass and then headed to the sideline to play a video game in a game against the Atlanta Flacons on Oct. 1.
JMatt in the endzone for the first time as a Bill! #BUFvsATL #GoBills pic.twitter.com/eh4vPHgSmy— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) October 1, 2017