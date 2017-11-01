Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Steelers set standard for touchdown celebrations

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 9:54 a.m.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell celebrates his touchdown with Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster during the second quarter against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell celebrates his touchdown with Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster during the second quarter against the Lions Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell plays hide-and-seek behind the goal pst with JuJu Smith Schuster after Smith-Schuster's touchdown during second quarter against the Bengals quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell plays hide-and-seek behind the goal pst with JuJu Smith Schuster after Smith-Schuster's touchdown during second quarter against the Bengals quarter Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Steelers running back James Conner celebrates with receiver Antonio Brown after Brown scored a touchdown against the Chiefs in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back James Conner celebrates with receiver Antonio Brown after Brown scored a touchdown against the Chiefs in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at Arrowhead Stadium.
In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kansas City, Mo. Brown is the NFL leader in yards receiving. The Steelers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Kansas City, Mo. Brown is the NFL leader in yards receiving. The Steelers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

Updated 11 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting atop the AFC at the mid-way point in the season with a 6-2 record. And they are in the running as the most creative team with their touchdown celebrations.

Running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster have been the centerpiece of several memorable celebrations. And Antonio Brown has contributed his own moves.

Touchdown celebrations in the NFL have gone from a simple spike to elaborate skits featuring several players. The explosion of these performances comes as the NFL changed its long-standing rule and decided to allow such displays.

Here a list of clips of some of the best touchdown performances this year starting with the Steelers.

---

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell mimicked bench pressing ala James Harrison ( check his Instagram feed ) during the game versus the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. Fellow wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster acted as the bench as Antonio Brown, David DeCastro and Alejandro Villanueva served as spotters as Bell cranked out several reps.

---

After a record-long 97-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter in that game against the Lions, Smith-Schuster ran to the sidelines to celebrate by chaining up a stationary bike. The bike saga was in the news all week preceding the game.

---

A week earlier Bell and Smith-Schuster teamed up to play hide-n-seek to celebrate JuJu's 31-yard touchdown reception against the Cincinnati Bengals.

---

Wide receiver Antonio Brown has always included ridiculous dances with his scores. Against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 15, after a spectacular catch, he raced in for the score and celebrated with some intense moves with his teammates.

---

Pennsylvania's other NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, went with a baseball theme in a series of three of their touchdown celebrations.

Eagles' wide receiver Torrey Smith started it off with a home run off a pitch by wide receiver Nelson Agholor after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 8. Eagles Alshon Jeffery crouched down as the catcher and quarterback Carson Wentz umpired.

---

Eagles' wide receiver Mack Hollins carried the theme with a home run of his own in a game against the Washington Redskins on Oct. 22.

---

This past Sunday, after a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Alshon Jeffery stepped into the batters box against a Zach Ertz, philly tight end acting as pitcher. Jeffreys was hit by the pitch and charged Ertz.

---

Other displays from across the league, include the Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph getting his team to sit in a circle and play a game of Duck, Duck, Goose. His score came against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 9.

---

After a touchdown by Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 8. Adams jumped into a make-believe bobsled and others then hopped in too.

---

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman celebrated his touchdown against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 17 with a jump shot that swooshed through offensive lineman Andy Levitre's arms.

---

The Buffalo Bills offensive line took part in group Shady dance versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct, 22.

---

The Bills Jodan Matthews reeled in a touchdown pass and then headed to the sideline to play a video game in a game against the Atlanta Flacons on Oct. 1.

Related Content
Le'Veon Bell's newest TD celebration: A tribute to James Harrison? 
Le'Veon Bell celebrated his fifth rushing touchdown of the season by doing a bench-press routine with his offensive teammates. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster kneeled on the ...
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster locks down bike in touchdown celebration 
Steelers' wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster isn't taking any chances, even with a stationary bike, according to his latest touchdown dance. After a record-long 97-yard catch-and-run in ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.