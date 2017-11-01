Steelers set standard for touchdown celebrations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting atop the AFC at the mid-way point in the season with a 6-2 record. And they are in the running as the most creative team with their touchdown celebrations.

Running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster have been the centerpiece of several memorable celebrations. And Antonio Brown has contributed his own moves.

Touchdown celebrations in the NFL have gone from a simple spike to elaborate skits featuring several players. The explosion of these performances comes as the NFL changed its long-standing rule and decided to allow such displays.

Here a list of clips of some of the best touchdown performances this year starting with the Steelers.

---

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell mimicked bench pressing ala James Harrison ( check his Instagram feed ) during the game versus the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. Fellow wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster acted as the bench as Antonio Brown, David DeCastro and Alejandro Villanueva served as spotters as Bell cranked out several reps.

---

After a record-long 97-yard catch-and-run in the third quarter in that game against the Lions, Smith-Schuster ran to the sidelines to celebrate by chaining up a stationary bike. The bike saga was in the news all week preceding the game.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice...You're not gonna fool @TeamJuJu twice. pic.twitter.com/I8uiyEFrnS — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 30, 2017

---

A week earlier Bell and Smith-Schuster teamed up to play hide-n-seek to celebrate JuJu's 31-yard touchdown reception against the Cincinnati Bengals.

. @TeamJuJu Touchdown ✅A lively game of hide-and-seek ✅PIT 14 | CIN 7 pic.twitter.com/EvrOPkrRJ3 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 22, 2017

---

Wide receiver Antonio Brown has always included ridiculous dances with his scores. Against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 15, after a spectacular catch, he raced in for the score and celebrated with some intense moves with his teammates.

---

Pennsylvania's other NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, went with a baseball theme in a series of three of their touchdown celebrations.

Eagles' wide receiver Torrey Smith started it off with a home run off a pitch by wide receiver Nelson Agholor after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 8. Eagles Alshon Jeffery crouched down as the catcher and quarterback Carson Wentz umpired.

---

Eagles' wide receiver Mack Hollins carried the theme with a home run of his own in a game against the Washington Redskins on Oct. 22.

The guys are out here playing baseball again. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/rsNBTtXxKm — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 24, 2017

---

This past Sunday, after a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Alshon Jeffery stepped into the batters box against a Zach Ertz, philly tight end acting as pitcher. Jeffreys was hit by the pitch and charged Ertz.

---

Other displays from across the league, include the Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph getting his team to sit in a circle and play a game of Duck, Duck, Goose. His score came against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 9.

---

After a touchdown by Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 8. Adams jumped into a make-believe bobsled and others then hopped in too.

Green Bay we have a bobsled team #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/7mBT7Bt9t7 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 9, 2017

---

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman celebrated his touchdown against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 17 with a jump shot that swooshed through offensive lineman Andy Levitre's arms.

---

The Buffalo Bills offensive line took part in group Shady dance versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct, 22.

---

The Bills Jodan Matthews reeled in a touchdown pass and then headed to the sideline to play a video game in a game against the Atlanta Flacons on Oct. 1.