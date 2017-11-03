NFL notebook: Colin Kaepernick's lawyers reportedly go after owners' emails, texts

Attorneys for quarterback Colin Kaepernick notified the NFL that they are requesting that several owners of teams, including the Cowboys' Jerry Jones and the Texans' Robert McNair, participate in depositions as part of Kaepernick's grievance accusing owners and teams of colluding to keep him out of the league, a person familiar with the case said.

The request also seeks access to electronic communications, including emails and text messages, involving several teams that were linked to Kaepernick, according to that person.

Rodgers could return, in no rush

Aaron Rodgers will not decide whether he will play again this season. His surgically repaired collarbone will make that call.

Speaking with reporters for the first time since fracturing his right collarbone in an Oct. 15 loss to Minnesota, the Packers quarterback said he wants to play again this season. He hopes backup quarterback Brett Hundley and his teammates can keep the Packers in playoff contention while he is out, but how he heals is the key factor.

Extra points

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis was fined $48,620 by the NFL on Friday for his hit Sunday on Buccaneers wide receiver Adam Humphries. ... Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti said he will donate his brain to Boston University to support research of chronic traumatic encephalopathy. In May, Buoniconti revealed he was diagnosed with dementia, and his doctors suspect CTE may contribute to his symptoms, which include impaired cognition, behavior and motor control.

Injury report

Tight end Jordan Reed is one of four Redskins ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Seahawks. Reed did not participate in practice all week because of a hamstring injury suffered in last Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Along with Reed, tight end Niles Paul has also been ruled out because of a concussion. ... The Jaguars will have running back Leonard Fournette and center Brandon Linder back in the starting lineup Sunday against the Bengals. ... Titans tight end Delanie Walker's playing status Sunday will be a game-time decision against the Ravens. ... The Rams placed safety Cody Davis on injured reserve.