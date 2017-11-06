NFL notebook: Bucs QB Winston to miss at least 2 weeks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A five-game losing streak isn't the only source of frustration for the reeling Buccaneers.

The team's woes intensified Monday, when quarterback Jameis Winston learned he will be shut down for at least two weeks in hopes his injured throwing shoulder improves. Star receiver Mike Evans was suspended one game by the NFL for his role in a sideline skirmish.

Winston's streak of 40 consecutive starts to begin his pro career will end Sunday, when Ryan Fitzpatrick replaces him against the Jets, Fitzpatrick's team the last two seasons.

Evans will miss this week's game, too, for violating league rules regarding unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness during a 30-10 loss at New Orleans — an incident the receiver escalated after Winston initiated a confrontation with Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Winston was not in the game at the time because of his sore shoulder.

Winston, who's thrown for 1,920 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions, has played through the injury, originally diagnosed as an AC joint sprain, the past three games.

Coach Dirk Koetter said an MRI showed “a lot of medical terms that I'm not an expert on, but that he needs to be off for a couple of weeks.”

WR Gordon comes clean

One day before the start of his latest comeback, Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon revealed he used drugs or alcohol before every game of his NFL career.

Gordon, who was reinstated on a conditional basis last week by commissioner Roger Goodell, told GQ Magazine he drank or smoked marijuana before “every game. Probably every game of my career.”

The 26-year-old Gordon did the interview before meeting with Goodell in New York. He added “a bunch of guys smoke weed before the game.”

Gordon has missed 51 games since 2014 due to suspensions.

Another Zeke hearing set

A federal appeals court set a Thursday hearing as attorneys for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott seek a longer-lasting injunction to stop his six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations.

It is possible, if not likely, that the three-judge panel will rule as early as Thursday, after oral arguments, on whether Elliott can play Sunday at Atlanta.

Texans talked about signing QB Kaepernick

Texans coach Bill O'Brien said he and general manager Rick Smith discussed signing Colin Kaepernick in the wake of last week's season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson.

When asked about Kaepernick on Monday, a day after Tom Savage struggled in a loss to the Colts, O'Brien said: “We talk about the roster and what's out there every day Rick and I.”

When pressed on whether they have specifically discussed adding Kaepernick he said: “Oh yeah, everybody gets discussed.”

Jets' Kerley suspended

Jets wide receiver-punt returner Jeremy Kerley was suspended four games without pay by the NFL for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances.

The NFL said in a statement that Kerley's suspension begins immediately. He will be eligible to return to the Jets' active roster Dec. 11, the day after New York plays at Denver. The next game in which Kerley will be able to play is at New Orleans on Dec. 17.

Extra points

Coach Vance Joseph is sticking with Brock Osweiler after his sputtering return to the Broncos' lineup in a 51-23 flop at Philadelphia. … Falcons kicker Matt Bryant's status for this week's game against Dallas is uncertain after he hurt his right calf during warmups before the team's loss at Carolina. … Receiver A.J. Green faces a fine but no suspension from his on-field fight with Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the defining moment of the Bengals' biggest meltdown of the season. ... San Francisco tight end George Kittle will be sidelined for Sunday's game against the Giants with an ankle injury.