Official: Man had explosive device strapped on before NYC subway blast
NFL

Bills top Colts in Snowmageddon at New Era Field

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, 4:42 p.m.
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy scores a touchdown during the overtime of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills beat the Colts 13-7.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Indianapolis Colts running back Frank Gore, center, gets up out of the snow during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Indianapolis Colts strong safety Matthias Farley, right, intercepts a ball intended for Buffalo Bills tight end Charles Clay (85) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, right, kicks the tying point during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 10: The Buffalo Bills offense huddles during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts on December 10, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York.
ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 10: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Indianapolis Colts looks at the Buffalo Bills defense during the second quarter on December 10, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York.
Jack Doyle #84 of the Indianapolis Colts scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter on December 10, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York.
LeSean McCoy #25 of the Buffalo Bills stiff arms Barkevious Mingo #52 of the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter on December 10, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York.
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, left, falls in the snow after scoring a touchdown during the overtime of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills defeated the Colts 13-7.
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy reacts after scoring the winning touchdown during overtime at an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Colton Schmidt #6 of the Buffalo Bills walks the field before a game against the Indianapolis Colts on December 10, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York.
ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 10: The Buffalo Bills offense lines up against the Indianapolis Colts defense during the second quarter on December 10, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York.
Frank Gore #23 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball as Kyle Williams #95 of the Buffalo Bills attempts to tackle him during the second quarter on December 10, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York.
Frank Gore #23 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball as Kyle Williams #95 of the Buffalo Bills attempts to tackle him during the second quarter on December 10, 2017 at New Era Field in Orchard Park, New York.

Updated 8 hours ago

LeSean McCoy's touchdown run in overtime lifted the Buffalo Bills past the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and ended one of the most bizarre scenes in the NFL in recent memory.

A blizzard was dumping snow so fast that the turf at New Era Field wasn't just completely covered, but it was covered with what looked to be, in parts, upwards of 6 to 10 inches of snow.

The scene in Buffalo was captivating.

