Bills top Colts in Snowmageddon at New Era Field

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

LeSean McCoy's touchdown run in overtime lifted the Buffalo Bills past the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and ended one of the most bizarre scenes in the NFL in recent memory.

A blizzard was dumping snow so fast that the turf at New Era Field wasn't just completely covered, but it was covered with what looked to be, in parts, upwards of 6 to 10 inches of snow.

The scene in Buffalo was captivating.

These pictures were taken 15 minutes apart #Bills pic.twitter.com/E8IenKzJtK — Jeff (@jfabin15) December 10, 2017

Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman is the first player in #NFL history to score a touchdown where nobody actually saw it. #GoBills #SnowStorm pic.twitter.com/baWfLp087w — Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) December 10, 2017

Live look-in at the Bills vs. Colts game: pic.twitter.com/PGRDfnYNXY — Buffalo Digest (@BuffaloDigest) December 10, 2017

Deonte Thompson...your new leader for player of the game. #Bills pic.twitter.com/y1LOeEDIbz — Spencer T. German (@Spencito_) December 10, 2017

I wish I loved anything as much as these people love the Buffalo Bills pic.twitter.com/sifFFYj1t6 — Christian Borys (@ItsBorys) December 10, 2017

Bills fans waiting for the 2nd half to start pic.twitter.com/n72lgo3hJh — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 10, 2017

Two Bills fans in the club level are building a snowman in the third quarter on the roof of a luxury box. https://t.co/hCNAgtJ8Yi pic.twitter.com/zeNiuO5zCS — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) December 10, 2017

The #Bills win in OT! The scenes at New Era Field! Wow! Shady from 21 out. pic.twitter.com/SIHKpanBUO — Nick Wojton (@Nick_Wojton) December 10, 2017

The snow wasn't really 5 feet deep. It just looked that way when @buffalobills Matt Milano tackled @colts Brandon Williams. pic.twitter.com/IKSCJJODWu — Bill Wippert (@BWipp) December 11, 2017