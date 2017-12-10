Bills top Colts in Snowmageddon at New Era Field
LeSean McCoy's touchdown run in overtime lifted the Buffalo Bills past the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and ended one of the most bizarre scenes in the NFL in recent memory.
A blizzard was dumping snow so fast that the turf at New Era Field wasn't just completely covered, but it was covered with what looked to be, in parts, upwards of 6 to 10 inches of snow.
The scene in Buffalo was captivating.
THE WALK OFF! #INDvsBUF #GoBills pic.twitter.com/0253rN9D6A— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 10, 2017
#Bills celebrate with snow angels pic.twitter.com/nWAutmWxVC— Ryan Talbot (@RyanTalbotBills) December 10, 2017
Live look North of the Wall. #INDvsBUF #GoBills pic.twitter.com/boAZHH1lXQ— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 10, 2017
These pictures were taken 15 minutes apart #Bills pic.twitter.com/E8IenKzJtK— Jeff (@jfabin15) December 10, 2017
Our newest season ticket member. ⛄️ #INDvsBUF #GoBills pic.twitter.com/7VC0blPKxf— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) December 10, 2017
Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman is the first player in #NFL history to score a touchdown where nobody actually saw it. #GoBills #SnowStorm pic.twitter.com/baWfLp087w— Brian Chojnacki (@BroadcastingBri) December 10, 2017
Live look-in at the Bills vs. Colts game: pic.twitter.com/PGRDfnYNXY— Buffalo Digest (@BuffaloDigest) December 10, 2017
Deonte Thompson...your new leader for player of the game. #Bills pic.twitter.com/y1LOeEDIbz— Spencer T. German (@Spencito_) December 10, 2017
I wish I loved anything as much as these people love the Buffalo Bills pic.twitter.com/sifFFYj1t6— Christian Borys (@ItsBorys) December 10, 2017
Bills fans waiting for the 2nd half to start pic.twitter.com/n72lgo3hJh— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 10, 2017
Two Bills fans in the club level are building a snowman in the third quarter on the roof of a luxury box. https://t.co/hCNAgtJ8Yi pic.twitter.com/zeNiuO5zCS— Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) December 10, 2017
Overtime rules: whoever finds their car first, wins. #buffalo #Bills— Jeff Rusack (@JeffRusack) December 10, 2017
The #Bills win in OT! The scenes at New Era Field! Wow! Shady from 21 out. pic.twitter.com/SIHKpanBUO— Nick Wojton (@Nick_Wojton) December 10, 2017
The snow wasn't really 5 feet deep. It just looked that way when @buffalobills Matt Milano tackled @colts Brandon Williams. pic.twitter.com/IKSCJJODWu— Bill Wippert (@BWipp) December 11, 2017
There are Colts, Bills, and a football field in there somewhere. pic.twitter.com/DTdEUKy3Oo— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 10, 2017