NFL Network suspends Ike Taylor, other analysts over sexual harassment allegations

NFL Network analysts and former NFL players Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans and former Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor were suspended Monday night in response to a lawsuit filed by a former wardrobe stylist who alleged she suffered sexual harassment by the three and others.

In a statement to USA Today Sports, the NFL Network said the three would remain suspended "pending an investigation into these allegations."

Jami Cantor, who worked at the network for a decade, also accused former NFL Network employees — Donovan McNabb, who currently works for ESPN, Eric Weinberger, who now leads of Bill Simmons' media group, and Warren Sapp — of sexual harassment, according to the complaint obtained by USA Today Sports.

"I think Jami Cantor is a very courageous woman, as all women coming forward in this #metoo movement," Laura Horton, Cantor's lawyer, told USA Today Sports in a phone interview. "All these women are courageous. These women have had the courage to step up knowing that, in the past at least, it would be a 'he said, she said' situation until we've had this national conversation that has occurred."

The allegations came in an amended complaint that is part of a civil lawsuit originally filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by Jami Cantor in October.

She has alleged that Faulk, a Pro Football Hall of Fame running back, greeted her by "fondling her breasts and groping her behind," according to the complaint. Faulk "became more aggressive," including one instance where he allegedly invited Cantor to his hotel room where she witnessed him expose his genitals and made sexually suggestive remarks.

Cantor also claimed Taylor, forwarded "sexually inappropriate" pictures of himself, according to the filing. Horton said that she has a copy of a video sent to Cantor that allegedly shows Taylor exposing himself in the shower.

Horton said while she could only comment about what was contained in Monday's filing, "more would come out at trial."

Taylor spent his entire 12-year career with the Steelers, winning the Super Bowl in the 2005 and 2008 seasons. Taylor had 517 career tackles, ranking him ninth on the Steelers' all-time list. He had 14 career interceptions.