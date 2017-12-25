NFL notebook: League tweaks Week 17 kickoff times

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To ensure all games with playoff implications that impact each other are played at the same time, the NFL announced schedule changes for Week 17.

This Sunday's Buffalo-Miami, Cincinnati-Baltimore and Jacksonville-Tennessee games will move from 1 p.m. to 4:25 starts and remain on CBS.

The Carolina-Atlanta and New Orleans-Tampa Bay games will move from 1 p.m. to 4:25 and remain on FOX.

The Browns-Steelers game will remain a 1 p.m. kickoff.

There also will be no Sunday night game on the final week of the regular season.

The Dolphins were eliminated from the AFC wild-card picture with their Christmas Eve loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, but the Bills still have a shot at making the playoffs.

Thomas lobbies Dallas

After Seattle beat Dallas to improve to 9-6 and keep its playoff hopes alive, Seahawks safety Earl Thomas wasn't celebrating with his teammates. He was heading to the Cowboys' locker room to talk to his bud Dez Bryant.

That's weird in its own right, but it was his comment to Dallas coach Jason Garrett that set the internet ablaze.

“If y'all have the chance, come get me,” he said.

Yes, minutes after a key victory on the road, Thomas was essentially lobbying another team to snatch him up.

Asked about it after the game, Thomas — a Texas native — said the following:

“I mean, we had a great win. I felt like we played lights out. Just, emotional, I went to the locker room to talk to Dez and I saw Coach Garrett, and I've always been a Cowboys fan growing up, but the biggest thing I said, ‘Come get me' is, I mean, I don't literally mean come get me now. I'm still in the prime of my career, I still want to be here, but when Seattle kicks me to the curb, please Cowboys come get me. That's the only place I'd rather be, if I get kicked to the curb.”

Titans' Murray likely out

The Titans will likely be without running back DeMarco Murray when they try to clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Jaguars on Sunday, NFL Network reported.

Murray suffered an injured knee in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Rams.

“Didn't look good,” Titans coach Mike Mularkey said after the game.

Murray is the team's second-leading rusher with 659 yards and six touchdowns this season. The Titans also have Derrick Henry, who has rushed for a team-high 693 yards.

Jags WR Strong out year

Jaguars receiver Jaelen Strong said he tore the ACL in his left knee at San Francisco. Strong announced the news in two Instagram posts, saying “this lil setback setting me up for a greater comeback.”

Strong caught three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown in a 44-33 loss to the 49ers. It was his debut with the team.

Extra points

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said running back Melvin Gordon suffered an ankle injury late in the Week 16 win over the Jets and is in a walking boot. His status is uncertain for Sunday's must-win game against the Raiders. ... Giants quarterback Eli Manning will start against the Redskins, then the team “will see how it goes,” interim coach Steve Spagnuolo said.