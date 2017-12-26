NFL notebook: Bills owner Terry Pegula upset with NFL replay review process

Bills owner Terry Pegula wondered what television NFL officials were watching in questioning inconsistencies in video replay rulings after Buffalo receiver Kelvin Benjamin's touchdown was overturned in a loss at New England on Sunday.

The usually low-key owner went out of character Tuesday during an appearance on Buffalo's WGR-Radio by specifically referencing NFL officiating chief Al Riveron and saying he intends to raise his concerns with the league.

“I don't know what's going on, but we have to fix it,” Pegula added. “I'm not saying this as the owner of the Bills. I'm saying it as a football fan. We can't have stuff like this happening in our league.”

Pegula questioned whether the league has taken its review process too far in overturning officials' calls. He then provided a blunt response when asked if he expects the conversations at the league office to be unfriendly.

“Well, you know, if it's unfriendly from the other side, I can dish back unfriendly, too, because it's a little upsetting” he said.

The NFL declined to comment on what Pegula said.

Jones: Garrett will be back

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said coach Jason Garrett will return for an eighth full season after Dallas missed the playoffs in a year marred by the six-game suspension of star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Jones said on his radio show that Garrett's job “is not an issue here at all” but suggested there could be other changes to the coaching staff with several contracts expiring. Garrett has two years left on a five-year deal signed after Dallas won the NFC East in 2014.

Arians refutes report

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said a report that he and the franchise agreed to part ways after this season is untrue.

An article in Pro Football Weekly cited “multiple sources” as saying the split would come next week at the end of Arians' fifth season as the team's coach.

“Nothing's changed,” Arians said. “I don't know where that came from. Nothing changed in the last month and a half, and people keep asking me the same questions.”

Around the league

Forty-year-old Chay Vang, a fired food service worker, was charged with two felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and five misdemeanor counts of damage to property after ramming other vehicles at Lambeau Field in Green Bay last week. ... The Panthers said starting wide receiver Damiere Byrd will miss the remainder of the season with a lower-leg injury. ... Broncos running back Jamaal Charles told the Denver Post he would like the team to release him so he could have a chance to catch on with a playoff team. ... Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said he has no plans to rest starters in the regular-season finale even though Jacksonville is locked into its playoff seeding.