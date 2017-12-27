Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Sinking feeling: Browns coach Hue Jackson will back up promise to jump into Lake Erie

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 6:51 p.m.
Browns coach Hue Jackson will try to avoid an 0-16 season when his team faces the Steelers on Sunday.



CLEVELAND — His team already sunk, Browns coach Hue Jackson is taking the plunge.

Jackson said Wednesday he'll make good on his promise to jump into Lake Erie because of his team's horrible record. After the Browns went 1-15 last year, Jackson vowed if Cleveland was ever that bad again, he would swim in the lake. Well, the Browns are 0-15 heading into Sunday's finale against the Steelers. A loss would make the Browns just the second team to lose all 16 games.

Jackson said he's not happy about having to make the swim, but “I have to make do on my word. I made a statement. I gotta back it up.”

Jackson wants to turn his dip into a positive and raise money for his foundation, which raises awareness and fights human trafficking.

Reminded the lake is frozen this time of year, Jackson said he'll make the swim at his convenience.

Jackson also said he has no doubt he'll back next year despite a 1-30 record over the past two seasons.

In his strongest statement to date, Jackson said he “unequivocally believes without question” owner Jimmy Haslam will keep his word and not fire him. Haslam announced Dec. 8 that Jackson will return next season.

Jackson believes he has shown Haslam he is “the guy to help this organization get where it needs to be.”

The Browns haven't made the playoffs since 2002 and are 2-40 since winning their most recent road game in 2015.

Jackson said Haslam's support has “never wavered.”

