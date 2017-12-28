'Sunday Night Football' reigns again in TV ratings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Some have said the NFL is struggling. Based on television audiences, it doesn't appear so.

Far from the case, in fact.

“Sunday Night Football” was the most-watched primetime serial show for a record seventh consecutive season, according to a release from the network that broadcasts those games.

According to NBC, the seven consecutive years “Sunday Night Football” was No. 1 in all key demographics passes “American Idol's” six straight wins from 2005-05 to 2010-11 for the most in television history.

In addition to the 18.2 million viewers that Sunday night games averaged — 29 percent more than any other show — “Thursday Night Football” was, on average, the television season's No. 2 show (split between two networks; CBS' games averaged 14.1 million viewers and NBC's averaged 14.036 million viewers).

Adding ESPN's “Monday Night Football” gives NFL packages four of the top five highest-rated shows in the 18-49 year-old demographic. Sunday night games rank first (6.1 rating), followed by CBS's Thursday games (4.5), NBC's Thursday games (4.1), AMC's “The Walking Dead” (3.8) and Monday games at fifth (3.7).

Individual “Sunday Night Football” games accounted for eight of the top 10 most-viewed programs since Labor Day. The other two were Games 6 and 7 of the World Series.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.