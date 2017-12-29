Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

NFL notebook: Packers re-sign receiver Davante Adams for 4 years, $58 million

Wire Reports | Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, 7:06 p.m.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams rushes for a 25-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams rushes for a 25-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Packers re-signed receiver Davante Adams to a four-year extension worth $58 million, according to multiple reports Friday.

Adams will receive an $18 million signing bonus. His average annual salary of $14.5 million ranks fourth among receivers behind the Steelers' Antonio Brown ($17 million), the Texans' DeAndre Hopkins ($16.2 million) and the Bengals' A.J. Green ($15 million).

Adams leads the Packers with 74 catches, 885 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Buccaneers' Koetter, Redskins' Gruden returning

The Buccaneers and Redskins will keep their coaches despite disappointing seasons.

ESPN reported the Bucs' Dirk Koetter will be back for a third season, and NFL Network reported Jay Gruden will return for a fifth season in Washington.

Tampa Bay is 4-11 this season, and the Redskins are 7-8.

Jets keeping coach, GM

The Jets are choosing stability over a shake-up. The team announced it extended the contracts of general manager Mike Maccagnan and coach Todd Bowles, keeping the pair for at least the next three seasons through 2020.

The announcement came two days before the Jets complete their season at New England. New York is 5-10 and will miss the playoffs for the seventh straight year, the third under Maccagnan and Bowles.

Colts' Luck feeling better

Andrew Luck said his throwing shoulder feels stronger, and he hopes to participate in the Colts' offseason workouts. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback returned to the team complex after spending multiple weeks rehabbing in Europe.

Luck said he had no additional medical procedures done while he was out of the country. He has not yet resumed throwing and insists he's confident additional surgery won't be necessary.

Extra points

The Texans' DeAndre Hopkins will miss the first game of his career on Sunday because of a calf injury. It will end a streak of 79 consecutive games. ... The Titans will play their important regular-season finale against the Jaguars without running back DeMarco Murray (right knee sprain). ... Jaguars receiver Allen Hurns, meanwhile, is expected to play in the regular-season finale, his first action since Nov. 12. ... Chiefs wide receiver/return specialist Tyreek Hill will miss Sunday's game because of a death in the family.

