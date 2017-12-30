Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Pitt, Fox Chapel grad Bisnowaty to start Sunday for NY Giants

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, 2:30 p.m.
Pitt's Adam Bisnowaty celebrates as Pitt beat Penn State 42-39 Saturday Sept. 10, 2016 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Adam Bisnowaty celebrates as Pitt beat Penn State 42-39 Saturday Sept. 10, 2016 at Heinz Field.

Former Pitt and Fox Chapel lineman Adam Bisnowaty will make his first NFL start Sunday for the New York Giants against the Washington Redskins.

Bisnowaty (6-foot-5, 310 pounds) was signed to the Giants' 53-man roster off the practice squad after injured tackle Bobby Hart was waived, the team announced.

Bisnowaty was a sixth-round draft pick in 2017. The Giants (2-13) waived him at the end of training camp but he has remained on the practice squad all season.

