NFL

NFL notebook: Colts fire Chuck Pagano after 4-12 season

The Associated Press | Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, 7:03 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

The Colts fired coach Chuck Pagano on Sunday, less than two hours after they ended a 4-12 season with a 22-13 victory over Houston.

Team owner Jimmy Irsay made the announcement in a statement, wishing Pagano and his wife well in the future.

The move comes after Indy missed the playoffs for the third consecutive year, the team's longest postseason drought since a seven-season absence from 1988-94.

With Andrew Luck missing the 2017 season, Indy never had a chance. The Colts wound up with their first losing season since 2011, their second since 2002, and the first in Pagano's six seasons as coach.

Pagano finished his first head coaching job with a 56-46 record, including a 3-3 mark in the playoffs.

Raiders dismiss coach Del Rio

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio was fired after a disappointing season.

Del Rio said owner Mark Davis told him after the team's season-ending 30-10 loss to the Chargers that he would not be retained as coach in Oakland.

Texans GM on leave for ill wife

Texans general manager Rick Smith said he will take an immediate extended leave of absence to help his wife battle breast cancer.

Smith made the announcement in a statement less than an hour after the Texans finished their season with a 22-13 loss at Indianapolis.

Gruden denies Raiders report

Jon Gruden reacted with a chuckle when asked about a report the Raiders would make a serious offer in hopes that he would return as coach.

“C'mon man, I'm out with my wife. This is crazy,” Gruden said in a phone interview.

