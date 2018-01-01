NFL notebook: Bruce Arians retires as Cardinals coach

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bruce Arians retired from coaching after five mostly successful and usually entertaining seasons as coach of the Cardinals.

The 65-year-old two-time NFL Coach of the Year and former Steelers assistant announced the decision Monday after meeting with his players. Arians won a franchise-record 50 games in his five seasons with Arizona.

Counting his stint as interim coach of the Colts, he went 59-35-1, counting the playoffs.

Before that, he won two Super Bowl rings as an assistant coach with the Steelers, the second one as offensive coordinator of the Steelers team that beat Arizona in the 2009 Super Bowl.

“It's been an unbelievable journey,” he said. “The tears you see are really tears of joy and peace. I'll miss the players. I'll miss coming out of the locker room hearing the national anthem because it still gets to me.”

Of the reason for the retirement, Arians said, “Family's a big one.”

Browns' Jackson safe

Browns coach Hue Jackson hung onto his job despite going 0-16 this year and 1-31 in two years with Cleveland. Jackson apologized a day after the Browns lost in Pittsburgh and joined the 2008 Lions as the only teams in NFL history to lose all 16 games.

Jackson said he understands why some Browns fans are angry and knows the organization has to “re-recruit” some of them.

The Browns haven't made the playoffs since 2002.

Lewis' future uncertain

Coach Marvin Lewis talked to owner Mike Brown about his future with the Bengals, but they reached no conclusions and planned more discussions.

The Bengals failed to make the playoffs for the second consecutive season, and Lewis' contract is ending after his 15th year in Cincinnati. He said he's not sure he'll be back. He and Brown had a general discussion about the team's future.

Lewis said the organization has to do a better job of building a team that can win the AFC North. The Bengals chose to have one of the youngest teams in Lewis' tenure, and they won seven games. Lewis said it's important that the coach and front office are on the same page.

Report: Raiders to hire Gruden

Jon Gruden is expected to become the next head coach of the Raiders, a source told ESPN

Gruden, who coached Oakland from 1998-2001, would return to the Raiders to replace Jack Del Rio, who was fired after Sunday's loss to the Chargers.

ESPN reported Saturday that Raiders owner Mark Davis was prepared to pursue Gruden with a strong offer that could include an ownership stake in the team.

Black Monday

• The Lions fired coach Jim Caldwell, who received a multiyear contract extension before the season. Caldwell was 36-28 in four seasons and went 0-2 in two postseasons with the Lions. Including three years with the Indianapolis Colts, he is 62-50 and 2-4 in the playoffs.

• The Bears fired coach John Fox after a 5-11 season, ending one of the least-successful coaching stints in team history. Fox was 14-34 in his three years with Chicago, a .292 winning percentage that ranks as the second lowest for the Bears. Only Abe Gibron was worse: 11-30-1 (.274) from 1972-74.

• Dom Capers is out as Packers defensive coordinator, according to multiple sources. The former Steelers defensive coordinator (1992-94) took over the Green Bay defense in 2009 helping the Packers win Super Bowl XLV with a top-five ranked total defense.

Report: New GM for Packers

The Packers apparently are ready to transition to a new era by shaking up their front office.

Packers general manager Ted Thompson wasn't expected to be on the hot seat, but NFL Network reported Thompson will transition to a new role with the team and the Packers will search for a new GM. Thompson has been the Packers' GM since 2005 and he's posted a 125-82-1 record.