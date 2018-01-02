Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Bills fans flooding Andy Dalton's foundation with donations

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, 1:48 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

CINCINNATI — Giddy Buffalo fans are making a surge in donations to Andy Dalton's foundation, their way of thanking the Bengals quarterback for making the Bills' long-awaited playoff appearance possible.

Dalton's foundation reported Tuesday it has received more than $100,000 in donations since the Bengals beat the Ravens 31-27 on Sunday. Dalton threw a 49-yard touchdown pass with 44 seconds left to eliminate the Ravens.

The Bills got the final AFC wild-card berth and ended their 17-year postseason drought, the longest among North America's four major professional sports.

Bills fans are thanking Dalton by donating to his foundation. Dalton joked that he's "the hottest guy in Buffalo right now," and he posted a video on his Twitter account Tuesday expressing his gratitude.

Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd scores the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Ravens.
Getty Images
Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd scores the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Ravens.
BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 31: Quarterback Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws the ball in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Getty Images
BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 31: Quarterback Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws the ball in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
