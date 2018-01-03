What did Bengals coach Marvin Lewis do to deserve an extension? Good question

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Another season without a playoff win. Third-lowest attendance in the NFL. A ho-hum 7-9 season a year after an equally ho-hum 6-9 season a year after winning the AFC North and losing their first playoff game to move to 0-7 in the playoffs under Marvin Lewis.

So, conventional wisdom obviously suggests the Bengals should continue to keep Marvin Lewis on the sidelines .

Maybe it was because he helped get the Bills to the playoffs ?

Lewis, who a few week ago seemed resigned to the fact that he wouldn't be back, got a two-year contract Tuesday, extending his 15-year tenure with the team. The Bengals haven't won a playoff game since 1990, and Lewis' 0-7 playoff record is the worst in NFL history.

Sure! Stick around a little longer!

Reaction to Lewis' re-upping with the Bengals was as predictable as it was gloriously sad for a franchise stuck in the doldrums of underachievement.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Here is the head coaching record that earned Marvin Lewis a two-year extension with the Bengals: pic.twitter.com/N8T82RHvjw — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) January 2, 2018

BREAKING: Marvin Lewis rewarded with contract extension after getting Bills to playoffs for first time in 17 years — Faux John Madden (@FauxJohnMadden) January 2, 2018

Marvin Lewis has been a head coach since George W. Bush's first term, doesn't have a playoff win and just got a new contract. Amazing. — Greg Rajan (@GregRajan) January 2, 2018

REPORT: The world is projected to end before the Bengals actually fire Marvin Lewis — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) January 2, 2018

We all have a friend who drives an old beater because it's somewhat reliable and too much work to get a new one.That's the Bengals and Marvin Lewis. — Adam Rank (@adamrank) January 2, 2018

the year is 2199. nuclear warfare has ended the world. from the distance, through clouds of smoke, marvin lewis emerges from the rubble, wearing a bengals cap, clipboard in hand. — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) January 2, 2018