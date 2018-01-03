Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

NFL's TV viewership takes heavy hit again in 2017

Usa Today | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 5:21 p.m.
The ESPN logo prior to an NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Cincinnati.
Associated Press
Viewership for NFL broadcasts during the regular season dipped once again in 2017 — and by a larger percentage than last year.

The average audience across the NFL's broadcast partners — CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network — dropped 10 percent, according to data provided to USA Today Sports. While 33 of the top 50 TV programs since Week 1 in September were NFL games, this season's decline follows an 8 percent decline in 2016.

NFL broadcasts had an average minute audience of 14.9 million compared to 16.5 million in 2016.

CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN had a smaller audience than 2016.

ESPN, which included its streaming audience, had the lowest drop among the four networks at a 7.7 percent decline. Fox had a 9.1 percent drop, NBC dipped 10.4 percent and CBS fell 11.2 percent compared to 2016.

While the audience fell, NBC's Sunday Night Football still is on pace to be the most-watched prime time show for a record seventh year in a row. ESPN's Monday Night Football dominated the key male demographic (ages 18-49) for all 16 of its broadcasts.

The Sunday afternoon broadcasts on Fox and CBS also easily outpaced competing programming.

