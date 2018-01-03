NFL's TV viewership takes heavy hit again in 2017
Updated 10 hours ago
Viewership for NFL broadcasts during the regular season dipped once again in 2017 — and by a larger percentage than last year.
The average audience across the NFL's broadcast partners — CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network — dropped 10 percent, according to data provided to USA Today Sports. While 33 of the top 50 TV programs since Week 1 in September were NFL games, this season's decline follows an 8 percent decline in 2016.
The NFL ratings page has been updated with Week 17 games. Now a complete list of all regular season ratings and viewership for the 2017 season, compared to 2016. https://t.co/TCawp8uHBf— Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) January 3, 2018
NFL broadcasts had an average minute audience of 14.9 million compared to 16.5 million in 2016.
CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN had a smaller audience than 2016.
ESPN, which included its streaming audience, had the lowest drop among the four networks at a 7.7 percent decline. Fox had a 9.1 percent drop, NBC dipped 10.4 percent and CBS fell 11.2 percent compared to 2016.
Reality: NFL viewership is fading. Also reality: NFL viewership is still a monster. https://t.co/zx3CSpam3R— Jeff Butera (@ABC7Jeff) January 3, 2018
While the audience fell, NBC's Sunday Night Football still is on pace to be the most-watched prime time show for a record seventh year in a row. ESPN's Monday Night Football dominated the key male demographic (ages 18-49) for all 16 of its broadcasts.
The Sunday afternoon broadcasts on Fox and CBS also easily outpaced competing programming.