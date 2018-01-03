Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is likely to get a handsome extension. His numbers are eerily similar to another 'Niners QB

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 8:27 p.m.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass against Blake Countess #24 of the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 31, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo seemingly woke the franchise from the dead during the conclusion of this season, improving a team that was 1-9 to finish with a much more respectable 6-10 record after starting and winning the final five games.

Talk of the town is that Garoppolo is the "Second Coming" and deserves an extension.

Fox Sports reporter Nick Wright compared Garoppolo's last six games to Colin Kaepernick's last six games with the same team. The findings were eye-opening.

"Colin Kaepernick had the exact same passer rating for the same team over the same (number) of games as Jimmy Garoppolo and cannot get a job in this league," Wright said Wednesday in a Facebook post.

Keep in mind Garoppolo had an arguably better offensive line and the luxuries of running back Carlos Hyde and kicker Robbie Gould, while Kaepernick finished the season with running backs you've probably never heard of.

Some have said Garoppolo deserves the praise because he came to San Francisco on Oct. 31, whereas Kaepernick had the advantage of a system he was familiar with but still got benched.

A USA Today article suggests Garoppolo was able to piece together his impressive streak because he was playing "garbage time. Meanwhile, Kaepernick was playing under immense stress brought on by the scrutiny of a nation full of people who all seemed to have an opinion about the kind of football player he was, the kind of person he was and the kind of American he was."

According to NFL.com , the 49ers want to keep Garoppolo "for a long, long time."

San Francisco general manager John Lynch seems to have all but guaranteed the team will lock down Garoppolo, who is to become a unrestricted free agent in March.

"We're really happy with the way he played. We think he's got some abilities that are unique, and we want him here," Lynch told ESPN.

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media. Reach him via Twitter @spinal_tapp.

