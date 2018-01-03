NFL playoff primer: Checking in on the 4 wild-card matchups

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

AFC: Bills at Jaguars

'If anybody's going to be hyped,' it's Jacksonville's Marcell Dareus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Marcell Dareus wants to let loose. He's dying to say how he really feels about getting dumped by the Buffalo Bills in October for a late-round draft pick.

It's clearly gnawing at the Jacksonville Jaguars lineman.

He's biting his lips. He's clenching his fists. He's swaying while he talks.

But he manages to stay on the high road — for now. His emotions surely will be more evident when Dareus and his new team, the Jaguars, host his former team, the Bills, in an AFC wild-card game Sunday.

"I'm just happy for the opportunity, man," Dareus said this week. "It's just crazy. God is funny. Just don't question his work. Just do your job."

The 340-pound Dareus is itching to unload, and that becomes clear when asked he's whether it surprised him to find out what the Bills got — a sixth-round pick that became a fifth when Jacksonville made the playoffs — in return for a former first-round draft pick with 300 tackles and 35 sacks.

"They had to make a move, and it's business," he said. "But you can't act like it doesn't hurt. It's just ironic that we have to see these guys and it brings up old memories."

Dareus was overwhelmed with phone calls and text messages after the Bills (9-7) landed the final playoff spot thanks to Cincinnati's stunning, come-from-behind victory at Baltimore on Sunday. He received 170 messages during a 45-minute flight from Nashville, Tenn., to Jacksonville, that night and hundreds more in the days since.

Most congratulated him. Some wanted tickets.

All of them know what to expect: Dareus will have extra motivation against former teammates and coaches.

"He knows those guys better than anybody in this locker room, including coaches," Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson said. "It's good to have a guy like that, especially a dominant player like him, and it's exciting that he's on my side of the ball."

The Jaguars (10-6) have been through this already. Defensive end Calais Campbell returned to Arizona and played against his former team in late November. A week earlier, Gipson did the same to Cleveland.

"The difference is he's playing against a playoff team, and I was playing against a 0-16 team," Gipson said. "I think the stakes are a little higher with him, the team that gave up on him essentially, let him come here, and he gets to face them. What an awesome opportunity.

"You can't dream of that kind of stuff. You get to play them here, at home, in the playoffs. I mean, if anybody's going to be hyped."

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone expects Dareus to have a little extra juice, which could come with positive or negative results.

"I just told him to be smart," Marrone said.

Dareus has been a solid addition to an already stout defense .

Jacksonville improved from 31st to 21st against the run since his arrival. And with Dareus making his first start since the trade last week at Tennessee, he finished with four tackles and a sack as the Jaguars held Derrick Henry to 51 yards on 28 carries.

"When opportunity presents itself, my number gets called, I've got to answer the phone," Dareus said.

This is Dareus' first playoff game in seven seasons. He had hoped it would happen with Buffalo, the team that drafted him third overall in 2011 and then gave him a six-year, $96 million contract extension in September 2015.

Instead, it comes against the Bills.

"It'll be different," Buffalo center Eric Wood said. "It's definitely a familiar face, a guy I've gone against probably more than anyone else in my career as far as a rep count goes, a guy I've texted with probably weekly since he left, but a really good ball player. I've definitely got to be on my game playing against him."

————————————————————————

AFC: Titans at Chiefs

X-factor: A running Marcus Mariota gives Titans another dimension

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive coordinator Terry Robiskie might have been the happiest person at practice watching quarterback Marcus Mariota look like, well, Mariota.

The quarterback brushed aside a safety with a stiff-arm on his way to a big run.

When Mariota is running, the Titans are usually all smiles because their offense shows signs of life.

"That's what we know he's capable of doing, and when he's capable of doing that, it helps our offense again I'll tell you probably 80 percent," Robiskie said Wednesday. "I hate to say that, but if he can't do that or he's in position that he can't do that or that don't happen, we're not the offense we're trying to be."

Mariota ran a career-high 10 times for a season-high 60 yards to help the Titans earn their first playoff berth since 2008. Better yet, teammates saw a swagger in Mariota as he got off the ground and stared down a defender to make them confident their quarterback is feeling good, possibly even as he did before a broken right leg ended his 2016 season a game early.

"That's old Marcus, before the injury," Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey. "That's him. This is the Marcus I been waiting to see: him using them legs and making things happen. We need to see that more out of him going forward."

Titans coach Mike Mularkey loved Mariota's body language, and now the Titans (9-7) need their quarterback who won the 2014 Heisman Trophy to keep running Saturday when they visit Kansas City (10-6) for an AFC wild-card game.

"We're at that point right now when every man needs to do whatever he can, whatever it takes, to make this thing go," Mularkey said. "It was good to see what he did the other night. Obviously, it helped us win the football game. I think it helped him gain a little confidence too that he can do more."

An NFL quarterback needing a confidence boost sounds unusual, but Mariota's third season with the Titans easily has been his worst statistically with a career-low 13 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Mariota has a career-high five TDs rushing, but the quarterback who missed six quarters in October with a strained left hamstring had his lowest average per carry yet at 5.2 yards per attempt.

The Titans dropped from third in the NFL in rushing last season to 15th this season.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid has seen enough of Mariota after the quarterback led a game-winning drive late last season to know they have to be careful when he starts running.

"You don't ever get tricked by that kind of speed that he has," Reid said. "When he kicks that thing into overdrive, he can go, so you have to stay very disciplined with him. That will be one of the challenges for my defense."

————————————————————————

NFC: Panthers at Saints

Cam Newton key to Panthers playoffs hopes vs. Saints

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cam Newton said he lives for pressure-packed moments.

But so far, the Panthers seventh-year quarterback has been mediocre in the postseason, something he hopes to improve upon when the Panthers visit the Saints on Sunday in the NFC playoffs.

Newton is 3-3 all-time in the postseason, with his last playoff game culminating in an emotionally devastating 24-10 loss to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

Outside of a riveting performance in a 49-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals in the 2015 NFC championship game, Newton's statistics in the postseason have been average. He has completed just 59.7 percent of his passes for eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has run for only two TDs, both of those coming in the playoff rout of the Cardinals.

"This is when the real football starts," Newton said after Wednesday's practice. "This is where you're made or you're broke, and I look forward to these moments because it brings out the best in the individual because there is so much pressure. And we all know pressure does one of two things. We're hoping to shine like diamonds on Sunday."

The Saints (11-5) already defeated Carolina (11-5) twice this season, including a 31-21 victory Dec. 3.

But that doesn't bother the NFL's 2015 league MVP, who is expecting to bounce back from the worst statistical game of his game of his career in a 22-10 loss last Sunday at Atlanta.

His quarterback rating of 31.5 in a 22-10 loss to the Falcons was the worst of his 109 career starts. He misfired on his first nine passes and had three second-half interceptions. Yet he believes the problems in that game are easily fixable and the Panthers can rebound and rediscover the mojo that helped them win seven of eight games before the Falcons fiasco.

"It just wasn't clicking," Newton said. "And it was internal. So self-inflicted things and that's never good for you. ... Protecting the football is important, and I have to do a way better job of doing that."

This isn't first time the Panthers have battled adversity, which isn't lost on the former Heisman Trophy winner who won a national championship at Auburn.

Even Panthers coach Ron Rivera referred to this as a "tumultuous" season.

The Panthers endured the off-field distractions from the get go with the firing of general manager Dave Gettleman on the eve of training camp. That was followed by the midseason trade of No. 1 wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, the negative feedback from Newton's sexist comments to a female reporter and the alleged sexual and racial misconduct surrounding team owner Jerry Richardson, who now plans to sell the team.

And that doesn't even include the injuries which kept three-time Pro Bowl tight Greg Olsen and two-time All-Pro center Ryan Kalil out of most of the season.

Newton said the Panthers have learned to "weather the storm," which has brought them closer together as a team.

Carolina's wide receiving corps remains a muddled mess and the Panthers still don't appear to have a defined role for rookie running back Christian McCaffrey. But Olsen will play against the Saints for the first time this year, giving Newton more options, and running back Jonathan Stewart (back stiffness) and guard Trai Turner (concussion) are expected back from injuries this week.

But the reality is the Panthers will only go as far as Newton can take them in the postseason.

Not only is he the Panthers' leading passer, he's also their leading rusher.

"We get Cam Newton playing fast, we're a dangerous offense," Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula said.

NFC: Falcons at Rams

Improving young defense emerges as Falcons' point of pride

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Ricardo Allen remembers when the Falcons defense ranked among the worst in the NFL.

That's not difficult. It was only one year ago when the Falcons ranked near the bottom of the league in total defense and last in red-zone stops.

Those memories made Allen smile Wednesday, because defense has become a point of pride for the Falcons, who play at the Los Angeles Rams in a wild-card game Saturday.

For the first time since Atlanta's first Super Bowl season in 1998, the Falcons (10-6) finished the regular season ranked in the top 10 in scoring defense (19.7) and total defense.

Allen was especially proud to note the Falcons have climbed to No. 5 in the league in red-zone defense.

Unlike 2016, when the Falcons leaned heavily on the NFL's top-scoring offense for their Super Bowl run, Atlanta takes better balance into the postseason.

"Going from being one of the bottom defenses in the league last year ... it's big growth," Allen said, adding the improvement has come "much faster than I thought it would be."

The Falcons have emphasized defense in recent drafts, and that commitment has produced results. Defensive starters added in the last three drafts include linebackers Vic Beasley Jr., Deion Jones and DeVondre Campbell and safety Keanu Neal.

Six defensive starters on last year's defense were first- and second-year players.

Coach Dan Quinn said he has seen second-year players Jones, Campbell and Neal "take a big step from year one to year two just as you hoped it would happen."

Jones, Neal and Campbell are Atlanta's top three leaders in tackles.

Quinn said he sees better communication on the field through "hand signals, just sometimes an eye contact."

Allen said there's room for more improvement.

"Oh man, if we keep growing and we stay humble and we keep enjoying the process, the sky is the limit," he said. "I think we can be one of the best defenses in the league for sure."