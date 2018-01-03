Bills fans' donations show appreciation to former Clairton, Pitt star Tyler Boyd's winning touchdown
The Western Pennsylvania Youth Athletic Association is $30,000 richer thanks to Tyler Boyd and generous Buffalo Bills fans.
Boyd, a Clairton native and Cincinnati Bengals wideout, caught the winning 49-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Andy Dalton in Sunday's victory over the Baltimore Ravens, an outcome that propelled the Bills into the playoffs.
Bills fans showed their appreciation by donating more than $250,000 to The Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation, an outpouring of money that prompted Boyd to tweet a link soliciting donations for the WPYAA, a youth football organization that Boyd joined as a kid.
For any of the fans at Buffalo still generous enough to donate here is the link to help support my cause Thank You https://t.co/UaQBtZW6KQ— Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) January 3, 2018
You guys are donating to a youth football organization that I grew up playing in and would mean so much to me if I can help improve structure new equipment, travel arrangements etc. Not only the football organization where I grew up but many more— Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) January 3, 2018
The WPYAA donation goal was set at $20,000 but more than $30,000 had been received by Wednesday night from over 1,500 donors. Many donated in $17 increments, one dollar for each year since the Bills last reached the playoffs.
Thank You to the Bills entire fan base. What great people you are . We have reach our primary goal with 20k and any other donations will still be excepted as well— Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) January 4, 2018
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.