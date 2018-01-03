Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Bills fans' donations show appreciation to former Clairton, Pitt star Tyler Boyd's winning touchdown

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, 10:33 p.m.
BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 31: Wide Receiver Tyler Boyd #83 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Getty Images
BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 31: Wide Receiver Tyler Boyd #83 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Updated 4 hours ago

The Western Pennsylvania Youth Athletic Association is $30,000 richer thanks to Tyler Boyd and generous Buffalo Bills fans.

Boyd, a Clairton native and Cincinnati Bengals wideout, caught the winning 49-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Andy Dalton in Sunday's victory over the Baltimore Ravens, an outcome that propelled the Bills into the playoffs.

Bills fans showed their appreciation by donating more than $250,000 to The Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation, an outpouring of money that prompted Boyd to tweet a link soliciting donations for the WPYAA, a youth football organization that Boyd joined as a kid.

The WPYAA donation goal was set at $20,000 but more than $30,000 had been received by Wednesday night from over 1,500 donors. Many donated in $17 increments, one dollar for each year since the Bills last reached the playoffs.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.