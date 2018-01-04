Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Despite polar-vortex-bomb-cyclone-snow-hurricane, Bill Belichick expects Patriots to be on time

The Washington Post | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 5:15 p.m.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick watches from the side line during the fourth quarter against the Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Patriots coach Bill Belichick watches from the side line during the fourth quarter against the Steelers on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 9 hours ago

The New England Patriots' home base of Foxboro, Massachusetts, is getting blasted Thursday by whatever we're calling this winter storm that's raking the U.S. East Coast, with howling winds and eight to 12 inches of snow expected before it's all over. Nevertheless, the Patriots' players made it clear Wednesday that they would be expected by Coach Bill Belichick to be present and on time for Thursday's practice, which was scheduled to begin at 10:35 a.m. EST.

Yes, even if New England has a bye this weekend as the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

“He's mentioned that he doesn't care: ‘Don't call and say your car got stuck.' I think everyone knows there are two hotels up here at Patriot Place, so stay there for the night. Find a way,” safety Devin McCourty said, per ESPN's Mike Reiss.

“I tell guys, ‘Wake up earlier.' Especially if you don't have a garage or something. Wake up and go clean your car off. I think guys know. We're in the NFL playoffs. I think everyone, if you've been here for a week or two weeks, you kind of get that - ‘this guy Bill that talks every day in the early morning, he doesn't play.'

“So not much needs to be said about being here on time and being ready to work.”

In December 2009, Reiss recounts, Belichick sent home four players when they didn't make it to the team's facility on time because of inclement weather.

“Like I saw that on ESPN,” McCourty told the Boston Herald. “I knew not to come late. I found a couple nice places (to live) that are about 15 or 20 minutes away my rookie year and I was like, ‘Nah, I'll do the three minutes away.' I think guys know that. You see it. You see that around the league when you're in college.”

Belichick was asked Thursday morning, before practice, about his expectations that the players show up on time despite the arctic conditions.

“Every day's a work day,” he said, as usual refusing to elaborate further.

The Patriots did get one reprieve, however: Thursday's session was moved to the indoor practice field at the team's facility, even though Belichick sounded as if he'd rather have held it outside in the dire elements.

“I like to prepare our team for the game as best that we can, so there are a lot of things that go into consideration,” he said when asked how he makes such a decision.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.