NFL notebook: Titans rule out RB DeMarco Murray for Saturday's wild-card game

Tennessee running back DeMarco Murray will miss his second consecutive game with the Titans ruling him out against the Chiefs in their AFC wild-card game Saturday.

Coach Mike Mularkey had refused to rule the veteran running back out until Thursday.

Murray hurt his right knee late in a loss Dec. 24 to the Rams and has not practiced since. Murray finished the season with a career-worst 659 yards rushing, but he ran for six touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 266 yards with another TD.

Mularkey said starting left guard Quinton Spain is questionable for the Titans (9-7) against the Chiefs (10-6) because of his back.

Bills' McCoy making progress

Bills running back LeSean McCoy said he's making progress with his right ankle injury, but his status is uncertain for Sunday's AFC wild-card playoff game against the Jaguars.

McCoy spoke to the media for the first time since suffering the injury in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Dolphins. The former Pitt star has yet to practice this week but did participate in stretches Thursday before leaving the field with a trainer.

“I'm definitely happy with how things are working out so far, but there is a lot more room for improvement, especially with where I want to be,” McCoy said.

Fournette buys Rolexes for line

Leonard Fournette's thousand-yard season is costing him thousands.

Maybe even tens of thousands.

The Jaguars running back bought seven offensive linemen — five starters and two backups — Rolex watches.

Fournette ran 268 times for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie. He also had 36 receptions for 302 yards and a score.

“I couldn't do it myself,” Fournette said. “I can't block 11 guys on my own. That's the O-line and wide receivers, too. They played a big part of contributing to me getting 1,000 yards.”

Extra points

Ravens coach John Harbaugh will bring back offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg and attempt to keep the rest of the staff intact unless “guys get opportunities to go somewhere and do some different things.” ... Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin was added to the Pro Bowl roster to replace injured Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. ... The Dolphins hired former Bears assistant Jeremiah Washburn as offensive line coach, according to multiple reports.