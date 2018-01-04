Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

NFL notebook: Titans rule out RB DeMarco Murray for Saturday's wild-card game

Wire Reports | Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, 8:33 p.m.
Injured running back DeMarco Murray of the Tennessee Titans looks on as the team warms up before their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 31, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Injured running back DeMarco Murray of the Tennessee Titans looks on as the team warms up before their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 31, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Updated 5 hours ago

Tennessee running back DeMarco Murray will miss his second consecutive game with the Titans ruling him out against the Chiefs in their AFC wild-card game Saturday.

Coach Mike Mularkey had refused to rule the veteran running back out until Thursday.

Murray hurt his right knee late in a loss Dec. 24 to the Rams and has not practiced since. Murray finished the season with a career-worst 659 yards rushing, but he ran for six touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 266 yards with another TD.

Mularkey said starting left guard Quinton Spain is questionable for the Titans (9-7) against the Chiefs (10-6) because of his back.

Bills' McCoy making progress

Bills running back LeSean McCoy said he's making progress with his right ankle injury, but his status is uncertain for Sunday's AFC wild-card playoff game against the Jaguars.

McCoy spoke to the media for the first time since suffering the injury in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Dolphins. The former Pitt star has yet to practice this week but did participate in stretches Thursday before leaving the field with a trainer.

“I'm definitely happy with how things are working out so far, but there is a lot more room for improvement, especially with where I want to be,” McCoy said.

Fournette buys Rolexes for line

Leonard Fournette's thousand-yard season is costing him thousands.

Maybe even tens of thousands.

The Jaguars running back bought seven offensive linemen — five starters and two backups — Rolex watches.

Fournette ran 268 times for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie. He also had 36 receptions for 302 yards and a score.

“I couldn't do it myself,” Fournette said. “I can't block 11 guys on my own. That's the O-line and wide receivers, too. They played a big part of contributing to me getting 1,000 yards.”

Extra points

Ravens coach John Harbaugh will bring back offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg and attempt to keep the rest of the staff intact unless “guys get opportunities to go somewhere and do some different things.” ... Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin was added to the Pro Bowl roster to replace injured Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. ... The Dolphins hired former Bears assistant Jeremiah Washburn as offensive line coach, according to multiple reports.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.