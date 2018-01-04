NFL playoff primer: Storylines from the 4 wild-card games

AFC: Bills at Jaguars

Jaguars owner praises Tom Coughlin, backs Blake Bortles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan felt the organization "lacked football IQ" in previous years.

So Khan hired two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin to handle all football-related decisions.

With Coughlin calling the shots, the Jaguars (10-6) made the postseason for the first time since 2007 and will host a playoff game for the first time since January 2000.

"It's a structure that's been unsuccessful in the past, but for me, what I felt we lacked was football IQ," Khan said Thursday, three days before Jacksonville hosts Buffalo (9-7) in an AFC wild-card game. "And you can't just say, 'Let me go to craigslist or Backpage.com and get some football IQ.' You want somebody who really it's not just a job, it's a passion, emotion and a drive. Nobody really personifies that better than Tom Coughlin."

Khan wasn't sure how the front-office dynamic would work with Coughlin and new coach Doug Marrone joining carry-over general manager Dave Caldwell.

Coughlin and Marrone changed the culture almost overnight and improved the roster by signing the best free-agent class in franchise history.

"The norm is these things don't work," Khan said. "The short answer is: How do you get people together who are going to pull toward one goal, which is winning, and not be focused on, 'Hey, is this right? Who gets the credit? Who gets the blame?' This was the one time for us to really get that right."

The Jaguars appear headed in the right direction, with a young and talented roster that appears built to be competitive for several years.

"I think it turned out better than probably, certainly, I thought it would," Khan said. "And really the credit is to (Coughlin). I can tell you he never asked for the 53-man roster. It was my idea, 'Tom, that means nothing changed. It's maybe not good for Dave's ego, but there has to be somebody in charge, and it needs to be you.' "

The biggest question entering the season was about quarterback Blake Bortles.

Jacksonville picked up the fifth-year option in his rookie deal, a decision that seemingly will keep Bortles under contract another year. He's due to make $19 million in 2018.

The Jags made the move in May, after passing on available quarterbacks in free agency and in the draft.

"Maybe we're not the biggest idiot on the football block," Khan said. "When his option was picked up, it was like, 'What are these guys smoking?' You've got to stay the course, but yet you have to have the agility and the flexibility. You have to have both.

"The other thing with Blake is he's really a nice guy. ... He's from the area, he's a nice guy, he's talented, he's stayed healthy. He's not a China doll. We are invested. We want him to be successful."

Bortles completed 60 percent of his passes this season for 3,687 yards, with 21 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. His passer rating was up and his turnovers were down, and he did it without star receiver Allen Robinson. Bortles also had a running game that stalled late in the season and two rookie receivers playing in place of Robinson and Allen Hurns.

He said he managed to avoid thinking about the future by focusing on football.

"My goal is to play football in Jacksonville for as long as they let me, and in order to do that, we have to win football games," Bortles said this week.

The biggest one in a decade comes Sunday at EverBank Field.

The Jaguars sold every ticket available with ease and even got permission from the NFL to remove tarps covering four sections in the upper deck to satisfy part of the demand.

"If one thing we have proven, it's fans matter," Khan said. "They matter for us. We want them in the seats. ... We want them showing up. We need the energy. If the Seattle and Houston games are example, it should be a notch up and it would be certainly (be) an incredible experience."

Khan also said the Buffalo-Jacksonville game is the most expensive wild-card ticket on the secondary market. He said he saw Tennessee-Kansas City tickets available for $38, about $150 less than those for sale to see the Bills and Jaguars do something they haven't done since 1999.

Buffalo in the playoffs for the first time since then and Jacksonville is hosting a playoff game for the first time since that same season.

"Could you imagine the hottest ticket in football is right here, selling for five, six times face value?" Khan said. "Could you believe that happening in freaking Jacksonville?"

AFC: Titans at Chiefs

Scoring on Titans safety's bucket list after 8 interceptions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee safety Kevin Byard is hoping to scratch one more thing off his bucket list.

The second-year safety tied for the league-lead with eight interceptions and led the NFL with 10 total takeaways, though he has yet to reach the end zone. Byard sees no better time than Saturday when the Titans (9-7) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) in an AFC wild-card game in his postseason debut.

"I'm just hoping to get in the end zone this time I can get an interception," Byard said. "That's just my whole thing, trying to help this team anyway I can."

Byard just earned his second AFC Defensive Player of the Week award for adding two more interceptions in a 15-10 win over Jacksonville in helping the Titans clinch their first playoff berth since 2008. Scoring off Alex Smith won't be easy with the Chiefs quarterback having been intercepted only five times all season.

Coach Mike Mularkey believes Byard is the kind of player who can help the Titans win their first playoff game since January 2004. Mularkey also has no problem with how confident Byard is.

"He backs it up. That's the best part about it," Mularkey said. "He's not a big talker, trash talker. He's not cocky at all. He's a good football player, has a lot of confidence. We all have a lot of confidence in Kevin. He deserves it. He shows if you do what you're asked to do and you're in the right place, good things happen and it continues to happen for him."

The Titans took advantage of geography in making Byard the first pick of the third round in 2016 after he set a school record with 19 interceptions at Middle Tennessee, where he landed after Kentucky pulled a scholarship late. His performance wasn't enough to earn Byard an invitation to the NFL combine.

Once with the Titans, the 5-foot-11, 212-pound Byard impressed coaches and defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau with how quickly he picked up the complicated schemes. Byard started the final seven games of his rookie season. Byard didn't get his first interception in the NFL until his 20th career game, but he's the kind of safety that gets his hands on passes in bunches.

Byard picked off three passes in a win at Cleveland on Oct. 22, then he grabbed two more in a win over Baltimore on Nov. 5. That put him atop the NFL for a few weeks with six interceptions .

That's a big reason Byard won the fan voting to start at safety for the AFC in the Pro Bowl. But Byard wound up as an alternate after voting by coaches and players, though he said Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle reached out to him after the roster was announced. He says Weddle told him to keep his head up and offered to watch film with him.

LeBeau isn't about to compare Byard to safeties he's coached in the past, such as ex-Steeler Troy Polamalu, who's among Byard's football role models with Ed Reed and Brian Dawkins. That would be too much pressure for any young player. But LeBeau says like Polamalu, he knew quickly that Byard would do OK in the NFL.

"He's a player that's on the rise no question about it, and he's playing great football," LeBeau said.

NFC: Panthers at Saints

Panthers see key to slowing Saints' star RBs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The anchor of the Carolina Panthers defense was set to answer a question without an easy answer, when the teammate who plays next to him and shares an adjoining locker interrupted.

"Let me stop you right there, Luke," linebacker Shaq Thompson said on his way back from the shower. "We're going to have to ball the hell out."

Luke is Panthers All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly, one of the top defenders in all of football and key figure in Carolina's system. The question was one facing the Panthers on Sunday in their wild-card playoff game at the division-rival New Orleans Saints.

Just how can Carolina stifle the NFL's most dangerous one-two punch?

Slowing the tandem of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara — the first running back teammates in NFL history to each surpass 1,500 yards from scrimmage in a single season — will be the primary focus for the Panthers' defense.

"Oh, yeah," Kuechly told USA TODAY as his eyes widened and a grin flashed across his face as if embracing the challenge. "Those guys are good."

Though careful not to give up game-plan secrets, Kuechly offered a rough blueprint of what Carolina needs to do to pull off the upset.

In his eyes, the battle boils down to one word: leverage.

"Our defense is built to keep guys on the edges and not let running backs get to the sideline and out-flank the defense," Kuechly said. "That's when problems come into play, when guys lose leverage on the formation.

"If you've got a guy that's supposed to stay on the outside and set an edge, it makes everyone's job easier. But they're good at compromising leverage and pinning guys and getting guys on the edge. The game of football is all about leverage. We need to keep the edges set and keep guys inside the defense."

What complicates matters for Carolina is that both Ingram (416 receiving yards) and Kamara (826) are excellent at catching passes.

The duo combined for 25 rushing and receiving touchdowns this season. Of those scores, seven were for 20 yards or more and included gains of 50 and 74 yards.

In the 11 games New Orleans won, the team averaged 151.3 rushing yards. In its five losses, that number dropped to 81.2.

"They're putting both guys on the field at the same time now," Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. "So they can pretty much do anything with those running backs."

The Saints defeated the Panthers in both of the regular-season meetings this season in Weeks 3 and 13. In those games, the Saints combined for 297 rushing yards.

Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks monitors stats from each game. The one that stung him most was a season-high 12 missed tackles during the latter loss.

"This week, we've got to make sure that we're really, really good about setting our feet, and making solid tackles," linebacker Thomas Davis said.

Though Ingram and Kamara receive ample recognition, New Orleans' powerful rushing attack starts up front. In particular, the Saints love pounding the ball through the right side of their offensive line, behind guard Larry Warford and rookie tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

"They're two really good players, and they work really well together," Panthers defensive tackle Star Lotulelei told USA TODAY. "Really just being where you're supposed to be. Being gap-sound, assignment-sound and trying to get off the ball and get a little bit of penetration on them, get off on different levels."

This season, New Orleans ran 77 rushing plays behind Warford, which was fourth-most in the NFL behind the right guard. The Saints averaged 6.2 yards a carry on those plays, ranking second in the league for runs in that direction.

They also ran 58 times behind Ramczyk (sixth) for 5.3 yards a carry (third).

"They're all really athletic," Kuechly said of the Saints offensive line. "They're big athletes and that's perfect for their zone scheme. If we can get guys vertical in there and if we can get those running backs to slow their feet and make cuts early, instead of stretching and stretching and finding those holes, it will almost funnel them into the second level of our defense, where we'll be waiting."

NFC: Falcons at Rams

Falcons hope to plant a seed of doubt in young Rams

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons don't want to talk about the 2005 Steelers or 2010 Green Bay Packers, the only sixth-seeded teams to win the Super Bowl.

Yes, the sixth-seeded Falcons would love to follow that path, but they are determined not to look past Saturday night's playoff opener against the Los Angeles Rams at the Coliseum.

"We've really adopted the mind-set that the only fight that matters is the one you're in," Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Thursday. "We're a team that has a lot to prove. We have a lot to prove this week, and we really try to stay in the moment and not look too far behind or too far down the road."

His players echo those sentiments. Quinn has them speaking with one voice.

"I love the approach that coach has," guard Ben Garland said. "You're not worried about the next game, not worried about the Super Bowl. You're focused on today."

That said, if they were to look, the Falcons might find some inspiration from those two six-seeded teams that just sneaked into the postseason and got hot at the right time.

Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis was the offensive centerpiece of those '05 Steelers, who had to win on the road three times to get to Detroit for that showdown against Seattle.

Bettis points to one big similarity between those Steelers and these Falcons. They both were extremely successful the season before, giving them a been-there-done-that swagger.

Those Steelers were coming off a 15-1 season in which they lost the AFC championship game to the New England Patriots.

These Falcons were on their way to blowing out the Patriots in the Super Bowl, holding a 28-3 lead midway through the third quarter before their historic collapse and eventual 34-28 loss in overtime.

"The biggest part that helps you is knowing that you're a good football team," Bettis said. "We lost in the championship game the year before. Atlanta knows that they're a good team; they lost in the Super Bowl last year. So they know that they're good enough to beat anybody.

"Armed with that information, and knowing that they have the ability to go all the way, then they can play all-out. Because they've been in the playoffs the last two weeks. They had to win just to get in. They've been in playoff mode longer than all these other teams. If I've been in playoff mode for three weeks, and you're just getting into playoff mode, you're at a disadvantage."

What's more, the Rams are green. They're the second-youngest team in the league, haven't been to the playoffs since 2004, and have just six players on their roster with postseason experience.

Bettis, whose career began with the Rams, has no rooting interest in this game but has some insight on what the teams might be thinking (but aren't saying publicly).

He said the only seeding the Falcons should be concerned with is planting that seed of doubt in their opponents.

"If you're the Falcons, you want to get on top of them quick and put that doubt in their heads," Bettis said. "The Rams are the little train that could. They're saying, 'We think we can. We think we can,' because they don't know. So if you put up 14 on them quick, then they'll start questioning themselves and saying, 'Uh, maybe we're not ready yet.'

"But if you go out there and let them get up on you by 14, now they're saying, 'We know we can. We know we can.' "

The 2010 Packers, too, were confident in the knowledge they were a good team. Although they lost in the wild-card round in 2009, they had set a franchise record with 461 points (since surpassed), and Charles Woodson was NFL defensive player of the year.

Like their sixth-seeded brethren in Pittsburgh, those Packers knew they were capable of getting hot and going on a tear in the playoffs.

Maybe the Falcons feel the same way. Maybe they will be the third sixth-seed to make a historic run. Regardless, they are not interested in going down that hypothetical road. Put history on hold.